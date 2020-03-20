3 more NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 2 Lakers

source Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Three more NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including two members of the Los Angeles Lakers and one from the Boston Celtics.

Neither team has identified the players who tested positive.

There are now at least ten NBA players who have tested positive, including four members of the Brooklyn Nets, who faced the Lakers in their final game before the season was postponed.

On Thursday, Sham Charania reported that two members of the Los Angeles Lakers had tested positive. A few minutes later, the Boston Celtics announced that one of their players had tested positive.

In a statement, the Celtics noted that their player was tested because of “exposure to a known positive case.” The player is not showing any symptoms.

A statement from the Boston Celtics: pic.twitter.com/hNrEn8IBM1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2020

The Lakers faced the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the season came to a screeching halt. Four members of the Nets have tested positive, including Kevin Durant.

