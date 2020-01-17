The biggest bitcoin trust brought in a record $608 million last year – and most of it was from hedge funds

- source
- Grayscale Investments had $608 million in inflows in 2019, more than the previous six years combined.
- It’s the largest asset manager for digital currency such as bitcoin.
- Almost three-quarters of Grayscale’s 2019 assets raised came from institutional investors like hedge funds, the company said.
It looks like cryptocurrency is here to stay.
In 2019, Grayscale Investments, the largest asset manager for bitcoin and other cryptocurrency, saw $608 million in inflows, its best year ever. In addition, the record number surpassed its cumulative investment from the last six years combined, the company said in a press release.
The biggest portion of Grayscale’s 2019 investments came from institutional investors, primarily hedge funds, according to the report. Institutional investors including hedge funds accounted for 71% of inflows in 2019, up from 51% in the previous year.
Grayscale also grew its investor base in 2019, bringing in $146.9 million from new clients. The injection from new clients made up about 24% of the total capital raised in the year, according to the company’s investment report.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the largest fund of its kind, also had a record fourth quarter in 2019. Investments in the trust over the quarter totaled $193.8 million, the largest quarterly raise since Grayscale was founded in 2013, the firm said.
In 2019, bitcoin gained roughly 95%, outpacing the S&P 500, which rose 29%, and gold, which advanced about 18%.
Grayscale Investments now has more than $2 billion in assets under management, the company said.
