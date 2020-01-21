Trump’s top economic adviser just made a unique fashion statement at the World Economic Forum

caption Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow arrives to speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2019. source Joshua Roberts/REUTERS

Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council and President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, was spotted at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday wearing an interesting fashion choice: a pair of “duck boots” paired with a suit.

The forum, a gathering of government and business leaders, is held in snowy Davos, Switzerland, which could explain his more practical choice of footwear.

Kudlow has previously voiced strong opinions on certain shoe and suit pairings, reportedly warning his male staff against wearing brown shoes with a blue suit.

“Duck boots” are a rugged, usually waterproof style of boot that have recently become trendy – longtime manufacturer of the “Bean Boot” L.L. Bean ran out of the boots in 2015 – but are historically popular with outdoors enthusiasts.

Kudlow has voiced his opinions on shoe and suit pairings before. In 2018, he reportedly told his male staff to avoid wearing brown shoes with a blue suit.

People voiced their mixed reactions to what was probably the boots’ highest-level debut, replying to CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett on Twitter, who posted a picture of Kudlow’s outfit in a tweet.

bean boot king — Will Nye (@willfnye) January 21, 2020

“Nice boots did he forget his shoes,” wrote one user, while another praised Kudlow as “bean boot king.”

“I kinda respect it,” said another.