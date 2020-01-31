USA Gymnastics offered to pay Larry Nassar survivors an estimated $250,000 each — their attorney says the settlement is ‘DOA’

On Thursday, USA Gymnastics offered to pay Larry Nassar survivors $215 million as a part of a plan to emerge out of bankruptcy.

The USA Gymnastics settlement offer would amount to an estimated $250,000 for each survivor suing the athletic organization.

Attorneys representing survivors told Insider they plan to reject the settlement, saying the offer is a “punch in the gut.”

On Thursday, USA Gymnastics offered to pay athletes abused by former physician Larry Nassar $215 million to settle all the lawsuits against the athletic organization.

Attorneys representing the athletes, who estimate the settlement would amount to $250,000 for each survivor, scoffed at the proposed plan, which they say is “dead on arrival.”

“This proposed plan is DOA,” attorney John Manly told Insider. “I wouldn’t recommend the acceptance of this plan to my worst enemy let alone my clients.”

Manly, who represents a number of Nassar’s survivors, said the compensation was far from enough for his clients, who endured years of “excruciating emotional toll and pain” from years of sexual abuse. He said the amount would unlikely cover the therapy women will likely need for the rest of their lives in an interview with USA Today,

“I think anyone who believes $250,000 is a fair settlement for being sexually assaulted hundreds of times by your trusted doctor is either a Roman Catholic Bishop or apparently an executive at USOPC or USAG,” Manly told Insider.

Manly also criticized the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee for not contributing to the financial settlement, claiming the proposed plan would protect USOPC from further litigation. USOPC did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.

Under the guise of medical treatment, the long-time USA Gymnastics national team doctor and physician at Michigan State University sexually abused hundreds of athletes under his care. Over 350 athletes, including Olympic champions Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, have publicly accused Nassar of sexually abusing them. After numerous emotional testimonies from victims that laid bare the emotional toll of his misconduct, the disgraced physician was sentenced up to 175 years in prison on sexual assault charges.

Since then, Nassar’s victims have sued various organizations that employed Nassar, who was formerly revered as a world-class athletic doctor. Michigan State University reached a $500 million settlement with over 300 victims in 2018. When USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018, the lawsuits against the organization were put to a halt. The proposed plan to emerge out of bankruptcy offered $215 million to settle claims with over 500 survivors suing the organization.

USA Gymnastics gave survivors two options: they can accept the $215 million settlement to be split among all the Larry Nassar survivors, or continue to pursue individual litigation in the hopes of getting a larger compensation. Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, stressed that “our top priority remains athlete safety,” adding that the plan includes benchmarks to enhance athlete safety

“It has always been our goal to reach a consensual settlement agreement with all of our creditors through the bankruptcy process,” Leung said in a statement. “This plan allows for ongoing negotiations among the parties and we are hopeful that continued discussions will lead to an agreement that is supported by all parties in the case.”

Although the plan would have to be approved by the Bankruptcy Court, Manly plans to reject the offer on behalf of his clients.

Manly pointed out to Insider that the settlement does not require the organization to disclose documents that would show how Nassar abused so many women, or include “critical policy changes to protect children [that] survivors have been requesting for years.”

In an interview with USA Today, Manly added that the settlement “lacks any accountability” from USA Gymnastics, who continue to “[treat] this like a public relations problem, not the systemic rape of young women and girls.”

USA Gymnastics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.