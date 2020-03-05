‘Money and life and death’: Larry Summers calls for 4 economic policies to combat coronavirus

source REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

C utting interest rates and increasing money supply will do little to combat coronavirus’ economic fallout, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argued in a Washington Post column.

Monetary policy “is not likely to be very effective” and “could create problems down the road,” he said.

Cheaper loans might fail to boost growth if workers are staying home and consumers are avoiding public spaces, and the Federal Reserve has limited scope to act, Summers warned.

Governments should make credit easily available, reduce tariffs, ramp up healthcare spending, and push multinationals such as the World Bank to help poorer countries, he said.

Coronavirus – which causes a flu-like disease called COVID-19 – has infected more than 95,000 people, killed nearly 3,300, and spread to upwards of 80 countries. It has disrupted international supply chains, eroded consumer demand, and interfered with businesses around the world. As a result, it threatens to halve global economic growth this year.

If growth slows because people can’t work and consumers are avoiding public spaces, cheaper loans may not help much, Summers said. He added that the Federal Reserve has little scope to reduce rates more as they’re already close to 1%, and world markets would be rattled if further cuts fail to juice the economy.

Summers outlined four policies that might be more effective: