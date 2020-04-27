The last man left hospitalized from last year’s Walmart shooting in El Paso has died

caption Law enforcement agents respond to an active shooter at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2019. source Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images

Guillermo “Memo” Garcia died Saturday at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso.

Garcia, a youth soccer coach, had been hospitalized since August when he was shot in the spine during a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

He is now the 23rd victim of the shooting.

Youth soccer coach Guillermo “Memo” Garcia spent nearly nine months hospitalized at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso after a shooter opened fire at a local Walmart in August. Garcia became the 23rd fatal victim of the shooter when he died on Saturday, according to a statement reported by CNN.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” David Shimp, the hospital’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.”His courage, his strength, and his story have touched many lives, including those of our caregivers, who tirelessly fought with him and for him every step of the way. We are grieving with his family and with our community.”

On August 3, Garcia and his wife Jessica were outside the El Paso Walmart selling lemonade to raise money for his soccer team when a gunman opened fire.

The couple was shot multiple times “as their children watched in horror,” the attorneys told CNN. Jessica Garcia was treated for her injuries and released.

The Garcias were the first to sue Walmart over the attack, accusing the retailer in September 2019 of failing to provide armed security guards at the store. The lawsuit remains pending.

The suspect in the shooting, Patrick Crusius, is accused of targeting Latino men and women in his attack. He remains in custody and has been indicted on 90 federal charges, including hate crimes.

Luis Calvillo, a friend of Garcia and another coach on the girls’ soccer team, shared the news of his death on Facebook.

“Hello everyone, I will like to take this time let everyone know that my dear friend Memo Garcia has been called to heaven,” he wrote. “On behalf of Jessica Coca Garcia and with her permission, I would like to ask everyone to keep her and her kids on your prayers. Also if we can give her some time to her self and her family to grieve I will really appreciate it.”