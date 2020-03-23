A late psychic once wrote that a severe pneumonia-like pandemic would happen in 2020. Now her 2008 Doomsday book has charted on Amazon.

caption Workers demonstrate protective clothes and masks at TNG garment company’s production facility, in Thai Nguyen province source Reuters

In 2008, self-proclaimed psychic Sylvia Browne published “End of Days,” a doomsday book that prophesied a severe phenomena-like illness would spread the globe in 2020.

Browne died in 2013, but her book is No. 2 on Amazon’s Non-fiction chart this week.

Some have traced Browne’s claim to a fiction thriller printed nearly three decades earlier.

Hoax or not, the coronavirus pandemic has sparked some to look at doomsday warnings, like Browne’s, with fresh eyes.

“In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and all known treatments,” Browne wrote. “Almost more baffling than the illness will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later and then vanish completely.”

Browne, who claimed to be a medium with psychic abilities, died in 2013. This week, “End of Days” is No. 2 on Amazon’s non-fiction chart, probably with some help from Kim Kardashian.

While alive, Browne had appeared on television shows like Larry King Live and the Montel Williams Show. Several of her predictions, specifically those related to missing children, turned out to be false, and followers accused her of causing additional unnecessary grief for their families. She also incorrectly predicted she would die at the age of 88, but she was 77 at her time of death.

Now some are even pointing to her eery prediction of the 2020 respiratory illness as a rip-off from Dean Koontz’ 1981 thriller “The Eyes of Darkness,” where Koontz invented a biological weapon that would be developed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the real-life new coronavirus began.

Uncertain times give rise to doomsday predictions and preppers

The “prediction” by Browne – or fiction tale by Koontz – isn’t the only doomsday warning getting attention during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are turning to the bible to share what they believe is a link between the COVID-19 crisis to Jesus’ second coming. Though views on the second coming differ between Christian denominations, it generally refers to the belief that Jesus will return to Earth and establish a new era in humanity.

One popular verse being shared on social media is 2 Chronicles 7:13-15, which some are connecting to the Australian wildfires, East African locust swarms, and COVID-19.

It reads, according to the New International translation in English: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Several theologians told CNN’s John Blake that these doomsday prophets are driven by pride and, with it, are damaging people’s spiritual and psychological health.

Ulrich Lehner, a Catholic theologian at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, told CNN that whenever he sees a “social media preacher” telling people that the coronavirus signals an end of days, he wants to tweet back “Matthew 24:36.”

In that passage, Jesus said that “only the Father” will know when the end of the world will come, according to Lehner’s understanding.

“Jesus himself said, ‘You don’t know the hour,’ yet some self-appointed prophets today seem to know more than the angels around God’s throne,” Lehner told CNN.