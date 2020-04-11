Corporate America is taking a huge hit from the coronavirus. These lawyers, bankers, and investors stand to gain the most from the chaos.

caption Even advisers who are veterans of the 2008 financial crisis say that the current situation, where healthy businesses have seen their cash flow evaporate overnight, is unprecedented. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Economic disruption caused by the novel coronavirus has put a group of investors, lawyers, and bankers back in the spotlight.

Restructuring attorneys and investment bankers are fielding a rush of calls from clients.

Distress investing, which looks to take advantage of bankruptcies and other high-risk situations, struggled to find opportunities for years.

Private-equity shops are looking to invest in public equities and ramp up loans to help businesses through the crisis.

The coronavirus is slamming global economies and sending company revenues plunging. The sudden, unexpected shock has prompted huge stock selloffs and credit downgrades and sent global markets into turmoil.

But the chaos is an opportunity for a group of advisers and investors who have been waiting years for a big shakeout.

The coronavirus will likely accelerate work on energy companies and retailers that were already seeing weakness, restructuring attorneys have told Business Insider. But even advisers who are veterans of the 2008 financial crisis say that the current situation, where healthy businesses have seen their cash flow evaporate overnight, is unprecedented.

We took a look at the top investors set to pounce on with the hopes of bagging huge returns. We’ve also compiled the names of leading restructuring bankers and lawyers to understand who the power players are when it comes to cleaning up the mess. And we’ve talked to private-equity insiders to understand the opportunities they see and how they’ll balance new investments with helping to stabilize existing portfolio companies.

