Laura Dern took home Best Supporting Actress, but her most exhilarating awards show moment happened the night before at the Independent Spirit Awards

“Marriage Story” actress Laura Dern won big at the 2020 Oscars, taking home Best Supporting Actress.

Dern was thrilled to accept her first Oscar, but she looked truly exhilarated when she was awarded a different honor the night before at the Independent Spirit Awards.

As part of a humorous bit about the “gayest moments” in films that “you may not have realized were gay,” Dern was serenaded by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles – and she was stunned.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the most memorable Oscar weekend moments happened at an entirely different ceremony the night before.

“Marriage Story” actress Laura Dern would go on to win Best Supporting Actress for her scene-stealing role as Scarlett Johansson’s character’s divorce attorney, but at the Independent Spirit Awards, an awards show dedicated to independent film and diversity, she received a different kind of accolade that had her grinning, dancing in her seat, and looking truly exhilarated.

Host Aubrey Plaza introduced a humorous bit about the “gayest moments in other films that you may not have realized were gay,” paying tribute to the iconic moments in cinema this year that had nothing to do with LGBTQ people, but were praised by gay film lovers nonetheless.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles performed a riveting number highlighting these moments, which included “Idina Menzel in ‘Uncut Gems,'” “Awkwafina Guggenheim rejection letter,” and a full minute dedicated to Dern.

Dern grew increasingly elated as the chorus serenaded her, from “Laura Dern kicking her feet up on the couch” to “Laura Dern ordering a kale salad,” “Laura Dern dressed slutty in court,” and “Just all of Laura Dern.”

The phrase “Laura Dern” was then sung repeatedly to close out the song, and the actress couldn’t stop laughing, gesturing in shock and amazement, and dancing. The performance also delighted Twitter, where Dern has an eager audience of LGBTQ fans.

I have never in my LIFE seen something with it’s finger so firmly on the pulse of gay film twitter im flabbergasted at our hivemind collective being so wholly on display like this https://t.co/hHzBBQkkep — ????j???? (@iIovwoozi) February 9, 2020

“I have never in my LIFE seen something with it’s finger so firmly on the pulse of gay film twitter,” read one response on Twitter. “Im flabbergasted at our hivemind collective being so wholly on display like this.”

The moments of Dern dancing through the thrill of it all went viral on its own, too.

Just a full minute of Laura Dern dancing to her own name pic.twitter.com/e4herZjEzU — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 9, 2020

“Just a full minute of Laura Dern dancing to her own name,” reads the tweet’s caption.