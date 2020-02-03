Laura Dern says she loves the term ‘Dernaissance’ and she told us why she’s having one right now

caption Laura Dern loves the term “Dernaissance.” source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Netflix/HBO

Laura Dern won best supporting actress for “Marriage Story” at Sunday’s BAFTAs.

Dern has had a bit of a renaissance decade following several well-received projects and award-winning roles.

Dern told Insider at the BAFTAs that she loves the term “Dernaissance” – and she told us why she thinks she’s having one.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Laura Dern is having a pretty great decade.

A lot of us grew up knowing Dern as Ellie Sadler from “Jurassic Park” (a character she will be returning to in the upcoming sixth installment of the franchise), but the actress has now won awards for HBO’s TV series “Big Little Lies,” has appeared in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” and has been nominated for two best supporting actress Oscars – one for “Wild,” and one for Netflix’s “Marriage Story,” the latter of which she just won a BAFTA for.

This hot streak of work has led to the term “Dernaissance” being created – and Laura Dern is all for it.

“I’ve heard that phrase floating around before,” Dern told Insider at the BAFTAs. “And I love it!

“But there is a reason that that term is being created and that my career has taken this turn,” Dern said. “Roles are changing because culture is changing. People say ‘wow, you’ve played a couple of powerful women this year.’ Well, that’s because there are a couple of powerful women to play!

“Women are CEOs and heads of finance and divorce lawyers – they weren’t 15 ago. So there is a wealth of complicated, powerful women now to play.”

caption Dern in “Little Women” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” source Sony Pictures Releasing/Walt Disney Studios

The character Dern just won a BAFTA for portraying – divorce lawyer Nora Farnshaw in “Marriage Story” – certainly fits into this category. She is hotly tipped to win her first Oscar for the role, too.

Her portroyal of CEO Renata Klein in “Big Little Lies” – and perhaps even Vice Admiral Holdo in “The Last Jedi,” wherein she went toe-to-toe to Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron – also fit this bill.

But Dern believes a more a surprising character is the most powerful one she’s played.

“Marmie, in ‘Little Women,’ is frankly the most powerful in her nobleness,” she said. “But there are amazing characters to play now. I feel incredible lucky. Particularly to celebrate with you,” Dern told Insider, referring to Britain.

“I mean it. I went to RADA [London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art], I worshipped Shakespeare. I wanted to learn to act here and this means the world to me.”

Watch a clip from the interview below:

I am DYING part 2. I cut off Laura Dern saying how much she loves the term ‘Dernaissance.’ ???????? #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA #LauraDern #MarriageStory pic.twitter.com/1sDqmpeQII — Jacob Sarkisian (@JacobSarkisian) February 3, 2020

Read more:

I spoke to ‘Jojo Rabbit’ director Taika Waititi at the BAFTAs, and he made me say ‘f— off Hitler’

Rebel Wilson called the mask-shaped BAFTA statues a ‘great way to stop yourself from getting coronavirus’

Prince William and Kate Middleton laughed at Brad Pitt’s awkward BAFTA joke about Prince Harry leaving the UK