Netflix just won its first acting Oscar thanks to Laura Dern

caption Laura Dern accepts the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role. source Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Laura Dern won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role for playing Nora Fanshaw in Netflix’s “Marriage Story.”

This is her first Oscar, as well as the streaming service’s first acting win at the awards ceremony.

The streaming service only won two of its 24 Oscar nominations, including best documentary feature for “American Factory.”

Laura Dern won best actress in a supporting role at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday for playing divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

The actress was the favorite to win the category this year, having already taken home a BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe for her role in the movie.

This is her first Oscar win, as well as the first time that an actor has won an Academy Award for a film distributed by a streaming service – in this case, Netflix.

Dern gave a shout-out to Netflix film head Ted Sarandos and content chief Scott Stuber, as well as the “Marriage Story” cast and crew, and her parents.

caption Laura Dern as Nora Fanshaw in “Marriage Story.” source Netflix

Dern also made a point to thank both her “Marriage Story” director, Noah Baumbach, and her “Little Women” director, Greta Gerwig (who was nominated for best adapted screenplay and is Baumbach’s partner).

“Thank you, Noah, for your words, and for your friendship in art and life, with you and Greta,” she said in her acceptance speech.

Later, when a journalist in the Oscars press room asked the actress which female directors she would have nominated at this year’s ceremony, Dern responded, “If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now.”

“I share this [award] with Noah and Greta as well, who I spent my year with in art and friendship and now, doing press for both films,” she added.

"If I could give this Oscar to Greta Gerwig, I would do it right now," Laura Dern says of the #LittleWomen director #Oscars https://t.co/2rO3m6ZKTi pic.twitter.com/NVqhkv0rRe — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

Netflix’s only other win of the night was best documentary feature for “American Factory,” despite the fact that its original films received 24 collective Oscar nominations (the most of any studio this year).

Other heavily nominated Netflix films, such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (which received 10 nominations) and “The Two Popes,” went home empty-handed. Both “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” were nominated for best picture, although they lost out to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.”

Additionally, Netflix originals “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” were nominated for best animated feature.

caption Alfonso Cuarón won three Oscars for his Netflix original film “Roma.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The service has become more prominent at the awards ceremony in recent years, and reportedly spent over $100 million on its 2020 Oscar campaigns.

Last year, Netflix received 15 nominations, and won best director, best international feature film, and best cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.” However, the film’s success stirred controversy, with directors like Steven Spielberg even suggesting that movies released both in theaters and on streaming platforms should be barred from Academy Awards consideration.

These comments clearly haven’t shut Netflix out of awards conversations, but the streaming service has a ways to go before they win more of the Academy’s top prizes.