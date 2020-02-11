Laura Dern rewore a dress from 25 years ago to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first photographed in 25 years ago.

Dern has been pictured wearing the column cut-out dress three times over the years.

She first wore the black 1017 ALYX 9SM dress in 1995 at a gala honoring Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum.

Sustainable fashion choices were at theme at the Oscars this year, with Elizabeth Banks rewearing a dress from 2004, Jane Fonda sporting a gown from 2014, and Margot Robbie wearing vintage Chanel.

Academy Award winner Laura Dern recycled a dress she first wore 25 years ago to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Inverting the red carpet color palette of her Armani Privé tasseled gown, Dern wore a black column dress with a pink blazer draped over her shoulders.

She accessorized with her best supporting actress Oscar for “Marriage Story.”

Third time must be the Oscar-winning charm, as Dern’s win was her third Academy nomination – and she has now been snapped wearing the 1017 ALYX 9SM garment three times.

Dern initially wore the cut-out number to a gala celebrating Whoopi Goldberg with then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum in January 1995.

An eagle-eyed fan tweeted: “Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen!”

Laura Dern has worn this dress since I became a fan in the 90s! We love a sustainable queen! ???????? pic.twitter.com/xblRkVXnfj — The Heart Broke (@TheHeartBroke) February 10, 2020

The LBD (long black dress, in this case) was brought out again at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2013, but was styled with curls, dangly earrings, and a chunky gold bracelet.

And it wasn’t just Dern who reflected sustainable red carpet fashion on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Elizabeth Banks rewore the same scarlet Badgley Mischka dress to this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party as she did in 2004, Margot Robbie wore vintage Chanel, and Jane Fonda also took a stand against the wear-it-once attitude looking resplendent in an Elie Saab gown she initially wore to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

The move came after she vowed last year to never buy another item of clothing again.

