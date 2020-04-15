Lauren Jauregui apologized after facing backlash for saying vaccinations are ‘freedom stripping’

Lauren Jauregui recently reposted a video on Instagram that suggested the flu vaccination caused the coronavirus crisis.

“I’ve been saying this,” she captioned the post. “Freedom stripping. We’ll see what’s up when we wake the f— up.”

The “50ft” singer was swiftly criticized and labeled an anti-vaxxer. In response, Jauregui said she is “not personally ‘anti’ anything.”

“I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread. “I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lauren Jauregui has clarified her stance on vaccinations after she was criticized for circulating an anti-vaxxer conspiracy theory.

The former Fifth Harmony member recently reposted a video on her Instagram story that suggested the flu vaccination caused the coronavirus pandemic.

Because Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, it’s unclear whether Jauregui deleted the video before it expired. But she was swiftly criticized for promoting conspiracy theories that contradict scientific consensus, as well as information about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Many critics called the 23-year-old singer “irresponsible” and accused her of “spreading anti-vax propaganda.”

In response, Jauregui said she is “not personally ‘anti’ anything” in a lengthy apology on Twitter – although she did not explicitly condemn the anti-vaccination movement.

I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions b/w you, your dr. and partner. That video is 9 mins long & covered a range of topics. The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

“I’m sorry if anyone was offended by anything in the video I reposted on my story,” she wrote. “I am & will always be pro choice & autonomy. I don’t believe anything should be enforced upon anyone.”

“I’m pro do whatever you think is best for you & your fam, personal decisions b/w you, your dr. and partner,” she continued. “That video is 9 mins long & covered a range of topics. The point that I agree w/ is that fear mongering & propaganda have us all allowing the stripping of our human rights.”

I’m aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood, so I hope this clears any mess up. Anyway, wishing you love, health and peace???? goodnight! — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

“If you associate me with irresponsibility because of someone else’s beliefs, I can’t really stop you from having your opinion,” Jauregui wrote. “But I did want to clarify and, again, apologize for any misreading of what point I agreed with. Sending love and appreciate being held accountable.”

“I’m aware that I have a large platform and that it is easy to be misunderstood, so I hope this clears any mess up. Anyway, wishing you love, health and peace.”

In response to one person, who has since deleted their Twitter account, Jauregui doubled down on her agreement with “a lot of the points” in the video.

“I do think a lot of the points she was making in the video were ‘real af,'” she wrote. “Again, she mentioned many different topics in the span of the 9 minute video, and I have, in this statement, made clear that my views are mine and hers are hers whilst apologizing for the confusion.”

I do think a lot of the points she was making in the video were “real af”. Again, she mentioned many different topics in the span of the 9 minute video, and I have, in this statement, made clear that my views are mine and hers are hers whilst apologizing for the confusion. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) April 13, 2020

Many fans, however, still weren’t satisfied with Jauregui’s response.

Many continued to criticize her for “endangering” people and jeopardizing public health.

sis pro choice yes but the way you’re encouraging the ideas such as “vaccination is bad” you’re endangering not only the young people but also people around them. wouldn’t call your platform “large” but yeah a platform, so do better. — vik (@usedtocryforme) April 13, 2020

THIS IS A PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE AND NOT ABOUT AUTONOMY AND CHOICE

when a family does not get vaccinated it puts an entire population at risk

educate yourself — ???????????? (@fvckromance) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Jauregui is back to business as usual on social media, promoting the Friday release of her new single “50ft.”