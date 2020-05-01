Lawmakers are threatening to subpoena Jeff Bezos if he doesn’t agree to testify before Congress in their antitrust probe

source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Lawmakers are demanding that Jeff Bezos testify before congress as part of an ongoing antitrust probe into Amazon.

In a letter to Bezos, lawmakers warned that Bezos could face a potential subpoena that would force him to testify if he doesn’t agree to appear before Congress.

Amazon is the subject of an ongoing investigation following a Wall Street Journal report that suggests it used data from third-party sellers on its site to plan how to sell its own competing products.

Lawmakers want answers from Jeff Bezos – and they’re threatening to subpoena him if he doesn’t voluntarily agree to testify before Congress.

Members of the congressional panel overseeing an antitrust investigation into Amazon called on Bezos to testify in a letter shared with Business Insider Friday.

Amazon is under investigation for potential antitrust violations following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting it gathered data from third-party sellers on its website to plan how to launch its own competing products. Amazon had previously told Congress that it doesn’t use such data to make decisions about its own products.

“If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the Committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter.

The lawmakers are willing to subpoena Bezos, according to Rep. David Cicilline said in a statement.

“Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis, we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary,” Cicilline and other panel members wrote in their letter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.