The father of a Sarah Lawrence College student who allegedly moved on campus and started an abusive sex cult has been arrested

Prosecutors announced charges against Lawrence “Larry” Ray, a father of a Sarah Lawrence College student who allegedly moved on campus and manipulated her daughter’s friends to participate in an abusive sex cult.

Ray’s alleged physical, mental, and sexual abuse were detailed in a New York magazine story that went viral last year.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that Ray would be indicted for predatory behavior detailed in the article, claiming Ray “subjected his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse.”

Ray is being charged for the indoctrination and exploitation, engaging in sex trafficking, extortion, and forced labor of his victims.

Lawrence "Larry" Ray – who drew nationwide attention last year when a viral New York magazine article detailed how he manipulated and allegedly abused his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College – now faces criminal charges.

“College is supposed to be a time of self-discovery and newfound independence – a chance to explore and learn all within the safety of a college community,” Geoffrey Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a press conference Tuesday. “The defendant exploited that vulnerable time in these victims’ lives.”

The explosive article alleged that he moved into his daughter’s Sarah Lawrence dormitory, where he manipulated her and her roommates with physical, mental, and sexual abuse. His psychological lock on the students, according to the article, amount to a cult where he forced them to do his bidding.

On Tuesday, Berman and William Sweeney, the head of the FBI office in New York, announced that Ray was being charged with nine counts of sex trafficking, extortion, forced labor, and an array of other crimes. Prosecutors claim that Ray, 60, subjected his victims to “sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse” over the course of 10 years. Ray was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in New Jersey.

“Ray ensnared many of his victims when they were teenagers – a time of particular vulnerability for the young people he preyed on,” Berman said. “Ray used physical, sexual, and psychological abuse to make his victims confess to alleged wrongdoing, then agreed to make substantial payments to Ray, payments that these young students did not actually owe and could not actually afford.”

Ray allegedly made as much as $1 million from his manipulations

Using these coerced confessions, Ray laundered as much as $1 million obtained from his victims, prosecutors said.

His victims went to great lengths to pay Ray back, draining their parents’ bank accounts, soliciting money from friends, and participating in free forced labor, prosecutors said. In one case, federal prosecutors accused Ray of “sexually grooming” a victim, forcing her into prostitution, then taking $500,000 of her earnings.

Ray allegedly convinced his victims that they needed to pay him money that they did not owe and did not have the means to pay.

caption The Sarah Lawrence College campus. source Wikipedia

One of his victims took over $200,000 from their parents’ savings account and others worked on his family’s property in North Carolina without pay, prosecutors said.

The indictment included charges for crimes committed from 2010 to 2018 for which he could face life in prison. However, Berman and Sweeney encouraged any other of Ray’s victims or people with information to come forward to authorities and contribute to the ongoing investigation.

Ray allegedly roped his victims into a cult

Ray was accused of starting the abusive sex cult in Slonim Woods 9, a two-story brick dorm close to the center of the Sarah Lawrence College Campus, where his daughter Talia lived.

The father reportedly cast his daughter and her roommates under his spell by making steak dinners, prompting deep philosophical conversations, and becoming a confidant to some of his daughter’s friends.

In a similar ethos of the NXIVM cult, Ray would hold intense group interrogations in the pursuit of “personal transformation” that would “reveal deep personal truths,” the Cut reported. Under the guise of personal growth and exploration, Lawrence would command students to have sex together, sometimes partaking in the “sessions” himself, according to New York magazine.

He would also hold therapy sessions in which he would “diagnose” his vulnerable victims with largely made up psychological problems, convincing “them that they were broken and that only Ray could fix them,” Berman said.

“[In these therapy sessions], he laid the groundwork for psychological conditioning these young adults of becoming unwitting victims of sexual exploitation, verbal and physical abuse, extortion, forced labor, and prostitution,” Sweeney said.

caption Sarah Lawrence College. source petit hiboux/Flickr

According to the indictment, once Ray gained their trust, he turned on them.

He would allegedly physically and mentally abuse victims to coerce confessions of fabricated crimes committed against him, including poisoning him or damaging his property.

The abuse ranged from food and sleep deprivation to verbal and physical abuse, including threatening to dismember a victim and choking another until they passed out, prosecutors said.

While the sex cult began in his daughter’s college dormitory, Ray’s abuse later moved to his Manhattan apartment in the Upper East Side. It would even reach as far as his family’s property in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

“He has continued to mental and physically torture victims. There’s no knowing damage he’s caused in the years to come,” Sweeney said.

When Ray was arrested by authorities in his New Jersey home, he was found with one of the victims mentioned in the indictment and one of his daughter’s former college roommates.

Sarah Lawrence’s administration said it wasn’t aware of Ray’s activities

In a statement, Sarah Lawrence College said “the charges contained in the indictment of are serious, wide-ranging, disturbing, and upsetting,” and that it looked into Ray’s activities after the publication of the New York magazine story.

And internal investigation, the statement said, didn’t substantiate specific claims in the article about activities that took place on the campus.

Statement from Sarah Lawrence College regarding indictment of Lawrence Ray: https://t.co/B8k5L82MNB pic.twitter.com/6rwxWKmkfI — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) February 11, 2020

Students at Sarah Lawrence told Insider at the time that the story was so egregious, they had trouble believing it.

“Everyone was so freaked out and angry,” one student, Haley Beecher, said after the New York magazine article was published. “Like, how could this happen? Why did the school let this happen?”