Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. (LRT) Launches Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifiers that eliminates 95% of Harmful Substances and Germs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11st March, 2020 – With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 166 in Singapore, Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. (LRT) is here to step-up defence for you and your loved ones. LRT officially became the Greater China and Singapore agent of the American brand Wein Products, launching Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifiers series, an ideal protection against coronavirus.





About Wein Products Inc.

Wein Products Inc. is a company established in the United States in 1964 to develop revolutionary air purification technology. Stan Weinberg, founder of Wein Products created the first wearable ionic air purifier, which can effectively purify harmful substances in the air. It can be described as the ancestor of the same type of products.

Wein’s revolutionary air purification system is a filter-free and nearly ozone-free design. It uses advanced technology to effectively filter harmful pollutants such as smoke, bacteria, viruses, and odors that other brands cannot remove, allowing users to breathe clean, fresh air anytime, anywhere. Wein Products provide home, bedroom, car air purifiers and Air Supply® portable air purifiers that provide all-round purification protection.

Wein’s products have been recognized by top scientists and scientific research institutions, and have been certified by the famous aerosol researcher Dr. Grinshpun. The products can effectively reduce pollutants inhaled by the human body and protect us from disease infection. Wein Products Inc. cares about the environment and will continue to develop efficient and safe air purification solutions in the future.

Air Supply® Rechargeable Personal Ionic Air Purifier

There are three types of air purifiers: AS300R, AS180i and AS150MM. With decades of rich experience, Wein can be described as the leader of similar products and deeply understand the importance of focusing on eliminating bacteria. Each of Wein’s purifiers is specially designed. You will feel a gentle “ion wind” spraying on your face when you use it. The advantage of this design is to direct the ions in the purifier to users’ nose and mouth, effectively avoiding them inhaling bacteria. While other purifier brands in the market, ions are released from multiple directions, and bacteria or other impurities in the nose and nose direction cannot be concentrated.





AS180i and AS150MM Model: Powerful battery life

Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifiers AS180i and AS150MM are equipped with a neck strap and use lithium batteries, which can be used continuously for around 40 hours and 50 hours, respectively, so that you are always away from bacteria and pollutants. Compared with AS150MM models, the air purification rate of AS180i is 30% higher, which can purify the surrounding air at a high speed and form a powerful protective screen. The battery is designed to be replaceable and supports CR123A lithium batteries and rechargeable lithium batteries. This design makes the product life cycle longer and more durable.













AS300R model: Light with strong purification power

Air Supply’s personal portable ion air purifier AS300R can release 50 million ions per cubic centimeter. These ions are adsorbed on germs, pollen, cigarette smoke, dust and other floating particles, causing them to be charged, and then forced out of one human respiratory area such as Eyes, nose and mouth. It creates a particle-free exclusion zone for toxic pollutants and contaminants in the breathing zone. The purifier effectively removes 0.04 to 3 microns in size, including PM2.5, dust, pollen, smoke, viruses and allergens, etc., effectively resists allergies and asthma.

Ultra-lightweight; your best weapon against Coronavirus

This ultra-lightweight, wearable unit propels cleaner, fresher and healthier air into your personal breathing zone. In addition hanging the neck, it can be placed in the heart pocket of a shirt or stand on a desk. Since the filtering principle is not used, there is no need to replace the filter. Air Supply’s personal ionic air purifier AS300R is charged by USB and can be used continuously for 28 hours after about 3 to 5 hours of charging. Ideal for airplanes, cinemas, waiting rooms or outdoors with poor air quality indexes.

Professional authorization

Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifiers have been recognized by leading experts from the Center for Health-Related Aerosol Studies of the University of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. All products obtained 95% removal rate in the bacterial removal experiment of the University of California, Los Angeles, and holds multiple US patents.

Specifications

Model AS150MM

AS180i

AS300R

Size 2½” x 1½” x 0.85 2″ x 3″ x ⅔” Weight 42.5g 60.1g Package with neck strap and CR123A lithium battery with USB cable and neck strap Ion density 1.5 million / cubic centimeter 50 million / cubic centimeter Air purification rate 18m / min 15m / min Ozone level Less than 0.028 ppm (ultra-low concentration, no effect on human health) Battery Replaceable battery design, support CR123A lithium battery and rechargeable lithium battery USB Charging Battery life Around 50 hours Around 40 hours Charging 3-5 hours for 28 hours Remark – US assembly and testing – US assembly and testing

– Compared with AS150MM, the air purification rate is 30% higher – US assembly and testing

Product and suggested retail price:

Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifiers are now available at weareready.sg, airsupply.sg and designated retailers. For more information, please visit: airsupply.sg.

Products/ Models Suggested Retail Price Air Supply Rechargeable Personal Ionic Air Purifier AS-300R Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifier AS180i Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifier AS150MM SGD229 SGD169 SGD129 Purchase Air Supply Personal Ionic Air Purifier AS180i or AS150MM and get one CR123A battery.

Photos：

About Leader Radio Technologies

Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. is the Singapore-based arm of Leader Radio Technologies (LRT) originated from Hong Kong. LRT is a leading marketer of innovative consumer electronics brands in Hong Kong, Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.

Driven by strong marketing acumen and close relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT’s portfolio of products are being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products have even become the #1 bestseller according to renowned market research firms such as GfK and NPD.

In 2011, LRT opened the first experience center, weareready.hk, for customers to experience and understand the diverse products of LRT. LRT is committed to providing our customers with more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.