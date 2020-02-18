LeBron James says he would be ‘f—ing irate!’ if the Astros cheating scandal had cost him a championship, demands Rob Manfred fix it for all sports

LeBron James wants MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to fix the sport’s cheating problem.

James said he would be ‘f—ing irate’ and ‘uncontrollable’ if something similar had happened to him.

The NBA star cited the anger being shown by several star Major Leaguers and said the commissioner needs to listen to them.

Listen here, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred … LeBron James is not pleased with the state of your sport.

On Tuesday, James posted a pair of tweets slamming the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball for the recent sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the sport.

James said he would be “f—ing irate!” if a team did something similar to him and then directed Manfred to fix it, “for the sake of sports.” He also referenced the numerous MLB stars who have expressed various forms of anger directed towards the Astros.

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this. Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports! #JustMyThoughtsComingFromASportsJunkieRegardlessMyOwnSportIPlay — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

Several MLB stars have been openly critical of the Astros for using electronic devices to steal signs during their 2017 World Series championship season. This includes several top players who are not typically vocal when it comes to controversial subjects.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout said he lost respect for some of the Astros players and noted that it impacted the careers of other players.

“I lost some respect for some of the guys,” Trout said. “It’s not good for baseball, and it’s sad to see,” adding: “I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything,” Trout said. “It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys’ careers have been affected, a lot of people lost jobs.”

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was asked if the Astros should be stripped of their title.

“I just don’t think it holds any value with me,” Judge said. “You cheated and you didn’t earn it. It wasn’t earned the way of playing the game right and fighting to the end. The biggest thing about competition is laying it all out on the line, and whoever’s the better player, better person, comes out on top. And to know that another team had an advantage — nothing that you can really guard against — I just don’t feel like that’s earned.”