Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and more athletes from across the sports world respond to the death of George Floyd

Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and more athletes from around the sports world shared their thoughts on the death of George Floyd on social media.

Floyd died on Monday night after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Video of the incident spread across social media.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote.

LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, and many more star athletes from across the sports world have put out statements over social media on the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life. Video of the incident was shared on social media.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s death were fired, according to Mayor Jacob Frey.

Athletes from various sports leagues across the country shared their thoughts on Floyd’s death on social media. Many invoked the protest of Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem in protest of police violence and inequality in the justice system during the 2016 NFL season.

Kaepernick himself responded to Floyd’s death with a tweet on Thursday. “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Other athletes, from LeBron James to Odell Beckham Jr., also offered up their thoughts.

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is….. no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020

DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!? — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 26, 2020

If anybody that follows me is not outraged about these senseless attacks on BLACK MEN, please stop following me! If your spirit is not disturbed, please stop following me! This inflicted Pain but it will never inflict FEAR… sorry, were not made like that! #BlackMenMatter pic.twitter.com/A9tSSzOSh6 — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) May 27, 2020

“Why NFL Players Kneel: Reason 1 Million” pic.twitter.com/Ksk1Dxnwzo — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) May 26, 2020

Dear white brothers and sisters, we desperately need y’all’s help. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/sMNuB6kHVc — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 27, 2020

