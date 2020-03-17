LeBron James proved he’s just like the rest of us after saying he’s passing his coronavirus isolation by drinking wine, napping, and watching Netflix

caption LeBron James is drinking, napping, and watching Netflix to pass the time. source Getty/Harry How

Self-isolation and social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic is vital. That doesn’t mean it isn’t tedious, even for the world’s greatest athletes.

Stuck within the confines of the house, many of us are (when not working, of course) turning our attentions to the television, the sofa, and the fridge in an attempt to cure the boredom.

Basketball legend LeBron James is no different, with the Los Angeles Lakers star saying he is passing the time by watching Netflix, napping, and drinking wine.

“I’m headed to Wakanda!” the 35-year-old tweeted on Monday. “See y’all on the other side!” Wakanda is the fictional home of Marvel superhero Black Panther.

I’m headed to Wakanda! #JamesGang???? and my closets friends and family. See y’all on the other side! ✌???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2020

He added in a second tweet: “I need a vino drinking partner!” before posting again the next day: “Nap was amazing! Now headed to the wine cellar. And finished watch #SelfMadeNetflix Madam CJ Walker story.”

Nap was amazing! Now headed to the wine cellar. And finished watch #SelfMadeNetflix Madam CJ Walker story. @SpringHillEnt ???? ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2020

James is well known for his love of fine wines, and has frequently posted photos on Instagram of his favorite tipples.

The NBA is currently suspended until further notice after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

According to The Athletic, whilst the division is on hiatus, players have been advised to stay at home and practice social distancing in order to help stop the spread of the virus.

And ESPN says the hiatus could go on for months, with the NBA chiefs bracing themselves for the division not to return until the end of June in the “best case scenario.”

The United States has 4,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 73 deaths.

