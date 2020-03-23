LeBron James is clearly super bored during his coronavirus quarantine, and is now learning trending TikTok dances to pass the time

caption LeBron James has been busy on social media during his self isolation. source TikTok/lebronnyjames

LeBron James and his family appear to be having plenty of fun together during their coronavirus isolation.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a video of him, his wife Savannah, and three children dancing to Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New,” as part of a new trend on TikTok.

“#JamesGang,” he said on Instagram. “Quarantined Tik Tok Chronicles! Come give me something uh! AYYYEEEE!”

Bronny, LeBron’s 15-year-old son, also shared the video to his TikTok account, which has over two million followers.

The James family aren’t the only ones to hop on the “Something New” trend, with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their family, as well as Jason Derulo also posting videos.

Bronny has generated a strong fanbase on TikTok, and currently has 2.1 million followers. Bryce, 12, also has an account with just shy of 300,000 fans, though it is managed by his parents, according to USA Today.

Zhuri, 5, has unsurprisingly not joined yet, but that doesn’t stop her making the odd cameo in the rest of the family’s videos.

