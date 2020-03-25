LeBron James’ foundation fed 343 families from his school for ‘Taco Tuesday’ and will do it again next week

caption LeBron James is a big fan of “Taco Tuesday,” and this week he brought it to families from his I Promise school while supporting a business in Akron.tkt source Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James brought “Taco Tuesday” to families in Akron tied to his “I Promise” school through his foundation this week.

James enlisted the help of a local business – Akron Family Restaurant – in order to deliver more than 1,300 meals to 343 families while the school is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The I Promise school shared some of their journey delivering meals to families on Instagram in a heartwarming post.

LeBron James has never hidden his love for Taco Tuesday.

James and his family have regularly celebrated the mid-week, meal-centric holiday, sharing their delight on Instagram.

But this week, James decided to help spread the joy of Taco Tuesday to students at his “I Promise” school in Akron and their families.

Through his foundation, James enlisted the help of Akron Family Restaurant, where catering tray after catering tray of make-your-own tacos were prepped for distribution. From there, volunteers with the LeBron James Family Foundation took the meals and brought them to families with students attending James’ I Promise school.

On Instagram, the school shared a bit of their journey.

“Talk about a Taco Tuesday to remember! ???? With the help of @akronfamilyrestaurant, @LJFamFoundation, our IPS Staff, & our @chase volunteers…we treated 343 of our I PROMISE School families with a hot taco dinner for 5 delivered right to their doorstep,” they wrote in a post.

“‪Today was more than just Taco Tuesday for us. It allowed us to support one of our Akron community restaurants, help feed our families, and most importantly, let them all know we’re here for them. We’re in this together. This is what being a community & family is about.”

Through their Instagram story, the school shared some of the responses from families that were grateful for the hot meal, including some photos of young students enjoying their tacos.

LeBron James and his foundation brought Taco Tuesday to families from his school and the results are extremely sweet pic.twitter.com/IugFkpNjWU — tryler (@tylerlauletta) March 25, 2020

The effort was able to help the community well beyond feeding families. As Nick Corpas, co-owner of Akron Family Restaurant told USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, the charitable effort provided a big help to his business and employees, who had been unable to work regular hours as Ohio responded to the coronavirus.

“It means a lot to me, my parents and my staff as well,” said co-owner Nick Corpas, per USA Today. “We’re able to give them the opportunity to work and allow them to continue to work and help the foundation.”

According to USA Today, the foundation is already planning another edition of their Taco Tuesday celebration for next week.

