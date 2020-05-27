LeBron James weighed in on the death of George Floyd with a powerful Instagram post, saying ‘this is why’ Colin Kaepernick took a knee

caption LeBron James, Eric Reid, and Colin Kaepernick. source Getty/ Lintao Zhang/Thearon W. Henderson

LeBron James has weighed in on the death of George Floyd with a powerful Instagram post referencing former NFL star and equality campaigner Colin Kaepernick.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday evening. He had been subdued for eight minutes by a police officer who was seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

“This is why,” said James’ post. “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??”

Kaepernick sat or kneeled during the American national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season as a protest against the treatment of people of color.

LeBron James has weighed in on the death of George Floyd with a powerful Instagram post referencing Colin Kaepernick.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned down by an officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for nearly eight minutes on Monday. He became unresponsive during the encounter and later died.

The incident was captured on video, during which Floyd can be heard repeatedly begging the officer to stop and repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.”

James posted a photo of Floyd being held down by the officer alongside a photo of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee.

Kaepernick sat or kneeled during the American national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season as a protest against the treatment of people of color in the United States.

“This is why,” the picture read, whilst James wrote: “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??”

James also posted a series of images of the incident on his story, saying “We’re hunted,” alongside an emoji of a black man holding his hand to his face.

Four officers, including the individual who was videoed subduing Floyd, have been terminated, but mass protests broke out in the city on Tuesday, with hundreds of demonstrators arguing for more harsh punishment.

Protesters, many of whom wore face masks, carried signs reading “stop killing people for being black” and “Justice for George.”

Others carried signs reiterating some of Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”

You could say there’s a bit of a crowd gathering in Minneapolis. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/03d06yQxYm — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 26, 2020

The protests escalated when some demonstrators chose to throw rocks at the third precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department, according to local station KMSP, prompting police in riot gear to use flash grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas in an attempt to disperse crowds.

The FBI and state authorities are currently investigating Floyd’s death.

