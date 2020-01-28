LeBron James posts an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after his untimely death

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

Kobe Byrant died mere hours after LeBron James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

caption
Kobe Byrant died mere hours after LeBron James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
source
Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident Sunday morning, mere hours after LeBron James passed the Los Angeles Lakers legend for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

After more than 24 hours of silence from the four-time NBA MVP, James posted an emotional tribute to the Black Mamba on his Instagram page late Monday night.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James’ post began. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!”

View this post on Instagram

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ????????????????????. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation???????? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️???????? #Gigi4Life❤️????????

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation???????? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️???????? #Gigi4Life❤️????????”

After James posted 29 points against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday to pass him in career points, Bryant dedicated his final tweet to congratulating King James for the impressive feat.

And some time after the game concluded, Bryant and James spoke on the phone one last time, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

An 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion, Bryant was widely considered one of the most accomplished players in the history of the game. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.