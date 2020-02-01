LeBron James scrapped his prepared speech at the first LA Lakers game since Kobe Bryant’s death and spoke ‘from the heart’

caption LeBron James gave an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at the first Los Angeles Lakers game since his passing. source Harry How/Getty Images

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center for the Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death.

Bryant died at 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

LeBron James gave a tribute to Bryant before the game, forgoing his pre-written speech and speaking “from the heart” about the importance of family and basketball as a celebration of Bryant’s life.

“Tonight, we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the past three years,” James said.

Before the start of the game, James stepped onto the center court between two floral arrangements shaped in “8” and “24,” which symbolized each of Bryant’s Lakers’ numbers, he said: “Now, I got something written down, they asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be.”

“But Laker Nation, man, I would be selling y’all short if I read off this s— so I’m going to go straight from the heart,” James said.

James continued, saying: “The first thing that came to mind, man, is all about family. As I look around this arena, we’re all grieving. We’re all hurt. We’re all heartbroken. But when we’re going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family. And from Sunday morning all the way to this point, and I’ve heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year, about how much of a family it is – and that is absolutely what I’ve seen all week, not only from the players, not only from the coaches staff, not only from the organization – but from everybody.”

caption LeBron James stood between “8” and “24” — Bryant’s two numbers for the Lakers. source Harry How/Getty Images

“Everybody that’s here, this is truly, truly a family. And I know Kobe and Gianna and Vanessa and everybody thank you guys from the bottom of their heart as Kobe said,” James said.

“Now I know at some point, we will have a memorial for Kobe,” James continued. “But I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken-down body, the getting up, the sitting down, the everything. The countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be. Tonight, we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we’ve seen over the past three years, man.”

James paused as crowds cheered.

caption LeBron James arriving at the Staples Center on Friday. source Harry How/Getty Images

“Tonight is a celebration. Before we get to play – love y’all, man – Kobe is a brother to me, and from the time I was in high school watching him from afar, to getting in this league at 18, watching him up close, all the battles that we had throughout my career, the one thing that we always shared was that determination to just want to win and just want to be great. And the fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue along with my teammates to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want,” James said.

“So in the words of Kobe Bryant, ‘Mamba out.’ But in the words of us, ‘Not forgotten.’ Live on, brother.”