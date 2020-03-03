LeBron James said it’s his ‘job’ to mentor rookie star Zion Williamson, and told anyone who disagrees to ‘kiss my ass’

caption New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) prior to tip off at the Smoothie King Center. source Reuters/Derick E. Hingle, USA Today Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said that it’s his job to mentor rising NBA talents like Zion Williamson, and that anyone who disagrees with him can “kiss my ass.”

“I feel like it’s my job because the game has given me so much since I started playing at eight years old,” he said Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated.

After the Lakers beat Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, James was spotted whispering in the rookie’s ear.

Speaking after he was seen talking with rookie phenom Williamson following the Lakers victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday, James said that as a veteran he is duty-bound to share his knowledge with the next generation of NBA players.

“If I’m able to give my wisdom and game and pass it down while I’m playing or after I’m playing, I feel like it’s my job because the game has given me so much since I started playing at eight years old,” he said Sunday, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It’s my responsibility. Anybody says that, ‘LeBron, why would he do that while he’s playing? He’s showing signs of weakness. He’s buddy-buddy with these guys he’s going against.’ Tell them to kiss my ass. With a smile, too.”

James was pictured on Sunday hugging Williamson and saying something to him while covering his mouth with a towel. He did not reveal what he said to Williamson.

For his part, Williamson seemed flattered by James taking time out to speak with him.

“It definitely means something, because he’s been doing this for 17 years and his résumé speaks for itself,” he said, without elaborating on what James told him, according to ESPN

“So for him to say that, holds something. That’s all I can say about that.”

caption James shoots as Williamson attempts to block his shot during Sunday’s game. source Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, after the pair’s first NBA meeting, James described Williamson as “special.”

“The kid is special, we all know that,” James said of his teenage opponent after, according to Sky Sports. “They have got a good one in him.”

“He is playing exceptional basketball,” James added. “I think his game is going to get better and better, just having that experience.”

The Lakers beat the Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday, with James hitting 34 points, and Williamson getting a career-high 35. In another matchup last week, the Lakers were also victorious, winning 118-109 at the Staples Center in downtown LA.

Williamson missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury, however has taken the NBA by storm since making is debut in January, managing an average of 23.3 points per game.