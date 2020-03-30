‘Fast & Furious’ fans can buy a $100 Lego set of Dominic Toretto’s iconic car next month

caption A “Fast and Furious” Lego set is coming out in April 2020. source Universal Pictures, Lego Group

The first “Fast & Furious” Lego set is coming next month.

The Lego Technic set is a 1:13 scale replica of Dom’s iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T from the franchise.

It’s 1,077 pieces and is recommended for ages 10 and up. It retails for $99.99.

You can pre-order the Lego set now here at Lego.com. It will be available on April 27, 2020.

We may not be getting the next installment to the “Fast & Furious” franchise this year anymore, but you can still live your life a quarter mile at a time from the comfort of your living room.

On Monday, Lego Group and Universal Brand Development unveiled a 1,077-piece replica set of Dominic Toretto’s iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

caption Here’s how the Lego Technic set looks once it’s built. source Courtesy Lego

It’s the first Lego set inspired by the franchise and it couldn’t have come at a better time. For everyone practicing social distancing and staying at home, this may be the perfect way to spend some time.

The Lego Technic set is 1:13 scale authentic replica of the car fans see in the movie.

caption Here’s the front and back of the box for Dom’s Dodge Charger Lego set. source Courtesy Lego Group

“We worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire ‘Fast & Furious’ fans and Lego Technic builders around the world,” said Samuel Tacchi who designed the set for Lego Technic in a press release.

Dom’s Dodge Charger opens to show off its V8 engine and the trunk holds nitro bottles in the trunk to give the car an extra kick. The set also comes with a non-working fire extinguisher to keep upfront.

caption Here’s a look at the front and back of the Charger. source Courtesy Lego Group

The 1,077-piece set is recommended for ages 10 and up and retails for $99.99.

caption Here are more views of Lego’s upcoming “Fast & Furious” set based on Dom’s Charger. source Lego

You can pre-order the set right now at Lego.com here. It will be available globally starting on April 27, 2020. The next installment of “The Fast and the Furious,” “F9,” will be in theaters next year in April of 2021.