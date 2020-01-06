Lenovo will have the first laptop with a foldable display this summer — and it will cost a whopping $2,499.99

caption The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 can use the bottom half of its screen to display more content or a digital keyboard. source Lenovo

Lenovo‘s prototype laptop with a foldable display now has a name: the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold. It also has a price: $2,499.00 to start.

The world’s first-ever laptop with a foldable display was shown at CES 2020 and will beat Microsoft’s previously-announced Surface Neo and Duo devices to market by several months.

Lenovo’s arguably steep price tag includes an optional 5G radio as well as a Bluetooth, wirelessly-charging keyboard and Active Pen stylus in the box.

First seen as a prototype way back in May 2019, Lenovo has finally given its first laptop with a foldable display an official reveal at CES 2020: it’s called the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, and it will launch in mid-2020 during the summer for a starting price of $2,499.00.

That’s no typo. Lenovo wants $2,500 for the first computer with a foldable display. It’s arriving months before we expect to see Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Surface Duo devices. Why? Because it’s chock-full of expensive technology inside, namely the folding display built in partnership with LG, the folks behind that rollable TV display. The laptop also includes a Bluetooth keyboard and Active Pen stylus in the box – good call, Lenovo.

Plus, we imagine some of that cost has subsidized the intense reliability testing that Lenovo claims to have put this 13.3-inch, 2,048 x 1,536-pixel, OLED folding display through since development. This is especially important considering the fact that all of the other hardware inside is rather mainstream – save for the 5G cellular radio. So, here’s an idea of what that $2,499.00 will get you in the first-ever laptop with a foldable display:

Processor (CPU) : “Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology”

: “Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology” Graphics : Intel UHD Graphics (Gen 11)

: Intel UHD Graphics (Gen 11) Display : 13.3-inch foldable QXGA OLED touchscreen (2,048 x 1,536, 4:3 aspect ratio, 300 nits, DCI-P3 95%)

: 13.3-inch foldable QXGA OLED touchscreen (2,048 x 1,536, 4:3 aspect ratio, 300 nits, DCI-P3 95%) Memory (RAM) : 8GB LPDDR4X (4,267MHz)

: 8GB LPDDR4X (4,267MHz) Storage : Up to 1TB SSD (PCIe-NVMe M.2)

: Up to 1TB SSD (PCIe-NVMe M.2) Ports: 2 x USB-C 3.1 (one Gen 2)

caption The laptop can also be used a full-screened e-reader device — and actually feel like a book. source Lenovo

Lenovo is clearly keeping some of the details about its landmark device under wraps, namely the processor in use. This is likely because Lenovo is either respecting an Intel non-disclosure agreement or looking to stem competition in the space by revealing too much of its underlying systems and parts. However, we do have a solid idea of whom Lenovo will be targeting with the ThinkPad X1 Fold.

One, it looks poised to appeal to well-to-do business types, directors, and other executive-level folks. Two, with a foldable display and optional 5G cellular connectivity, Lenovo is going after the – again – well to-do technology enthusiast community. Whether the rather exorbitant price lives up to either audience’s expectations will only be answered in a full review, which we’ll be all over in the coming months.