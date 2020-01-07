Even Leonardo DiCaprio has ‘no idea’ what happened at the end of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Inception’

caption Leonardo DiCaprio in “Inception.” source Warner Bros.

Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about the 2010 Christopher Nolan film titled “Inception,” which he starred in, during an interview as part of actor and comedian Marc Maron’s podcast, titled “WTF With Marc Maron.”

DiCaprio admitted that even he is unsure about how to interpret the film’s ending, which had viewers questioning if the final moment was real or a dream.

“What happened? I have no idea,” the 45-year-old actor said.

“Sometimes you’re just focused on your character, man,” DiCaprio continued. “I actually do get involved, but when it came to Chris Nolan and his mind and how that was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly piece that puzzle together. ”

In 2010’s “Inception,” DiCaprio starred as Dom Cobb, who stole secrets from people by immersing himself in their subconscious. Throughout the movie, DiCaprio’s character carried a small, silver top with him to help him determine if he was in a dream or if he was in reality. If the top spun, he was still in a dream world and if it stopped and fell, that indicated that he was back in reality.

At the film’s conclusion, Cobb was finally reunited with his children. To determine if the moment was real or not, he spun the totem on a table. The top spun on the table as the camera zoomed in, and it appeared to be faltering – but the scene faded out and cut to the credits, leaving audiences puzzled about whether or not Cobb was in a dream or in the real world.

Since the Oscar-winning film’s release, Nolan has been asked to give a definitive answer regarding the ending.

In a 2011 interview with Wired, the director said: “I choose to believe that Cobb gets back to his kids, because I have young kids. People who have kids definitely read it differently than those who don’t. Clearly the audience brings a lot to it. The most important emotional thing about the top spinning at the end is that Cobb is not looking at it. He doesn’t care.”

Nolan continued: “I’ve always believed that if you make a film with ambiguity, it needs to be based on a true interpretation. If it’s not, then it will contradict itself, or it will be somehow insubstantial and end up making the audience feel cheated. Ambiguity has to come from the inability of the character to know – and the alignment of the audience with that character.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan again spoke about the film’s open interpretation while giving a speech at Princeton’s commencement in 2015.

“Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Cobb – he was off with his kids, he was in his own subjective reality,” Nolan said. “He didn’t really care anymore, and that makes a statement: perhaps, all levels of reality are valid. The camera moves over the spinning top just before it appears to be wobbling, it was cut to black.”

“Objectively, it matters to the audience in absolute terms: even though when I’m watching, it’s fiction, a sort of virtual reality,” he added. “But the question of whether that’s a dream or whether it’s real is the question I’ve been asked most about any of the films I’ve made. It matters to people because that’s the point about reality. Reality matters.”

The debate surrounding the ending of “Inception” was also addressed by cast member Michael Caine (who played Cobb’s father-in-law). The actor introduced a movie at Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House in England in 2019 and said that he was confused when he read the script for the movie.

“When I got the script of ‘Inception,’ I was a bit puzzled by it and I said to him ‘I don’t understand where the dream is’,” Caine told the audience. “I said, ‘When is it the dream and when is it reality?’ He said, ‘Well when you’re in the scene it’s reality.’ So get that – if I’m in it, it’s reality. If I’m not in it, it’s a dream.”