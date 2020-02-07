Leonardo DiCaprio landed an Oscar nomination this year and has an estimated net worth of $260 million. Here’s how he got there.

- source
- ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images
- Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
- He’s already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt.
- DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old – he started in commercials and TV and moved onto feature films.
- The “Titanic” actor has an estimated net worth of $260 million. Here’s how he built his career, spends his fortune, and advocates for climate health.
Leonardo DiCaprio is best known for his roles in iconic films like “Titanic,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Revenant.”
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
Source: IMDb
This year, he secured an Oscar nomination for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
- Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures
Source: ABC Oscars
DiCaprio has had a long career in acting, which began when he was a teenager. His first gig was a matchbox car commercial at 14 years old.
- Aisyaqilumaranas/Shutterstock
Source: The New York Times, People
In his younger years, DiCaprio was mainly an actor on the small screen. He was in a number of TV shows including “The Outsiders,” “Roseanne,” and “Parenthood.”
- Paramount Television
Source: IMDb
DiCaprio’s first film role was in a direct-to-DVD movie titled “Critters 3” in which aliens terrorize a city, according to Entertainment Tonight.
- New Line Home Video
Source: Entertainment Tonight
DiCaprio had a recurring role on “Growing Pains” from 1991 to 1992. He played the part of Luke Brower, a displaced boy, on the hit show.
- ABC
Source: IMDb
In early interviews, the young actor would joke around and dub himself a “class clown.” He laughed in an interview and said his tag line should read “sarcastic jerk.”
- NBC/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: justdenise via YouTube
He also said he used to call people who sent him fan mail. “It’s really fun to make them a little happy,” DiCaprio said. “I like that.”
- Darlene Hammond/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: justdenise via YouTube
Robert DeNiro called on DiCaprio to play his stepson in the movie “This Boy’s Life.” His role as Tobias Wolff is what launched his career on the big screen.
- Warner Bros. Pictures
Then, his role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” catapulted him to movie stardom, according to People.
- Paramount Pictures
He went on to star in “Romeo + Juliet” …
- 20th Century Fox
… and then “Titanic,” which became an iconic career moment for him as well.
- Paramount Pictures
Throughout his journey to the top, DiCaprio remained a jokester and a young man who took his mother to award shows despite him having an extensive dating history.
- Sean Gallup/Getty Images
The first public relationship he had was reportedly in 1994 with supermodel Bridget Hall.
- Dave Allocca/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: Harper’s Bazaar
He subsequently dated a number of models, actresses, and socialites through 2000 when he reportedly started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
- L. Cohen/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: Harper’s Bazaar, E!
He dated Bündchen through 2005 and then dated model Bar Refaeli on and off from 2005 through 2011.
- Kevork Djansezian/Staff/Getty Images
Source: Harper’s Bazaar
His latest romance has been one with actress Camila Morrone.
- Jean Catuffe/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: Insider
In 2016, DiCaprio won an Academy Award for his role in “The Revenant.”
- C Flanigan/FilmMagic
Source: IMDb
Before his win, he had been nominated five times. He’s now been nominated for seven Oscars, including his 2016 win and his 2020 nomination.
- Sony Pictures
Source: IMDb
DiCaprio was the highest-paid male Oscar nominee in 2016, according to Forbes. He was paid upfront for “The Revenant” and was still receiving payments from older films, which totaled an estimated $29 million from June 2014 to June 2015.
- Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Amazon
Source: Forbes
One of those older films is “Titanic.” DiCaprio was reportedly paid a base salary of $2.5 million, but he also negotiated for a percentage of its revenue. He made an estimated $40 million total from the one movie.
- Paramount Pictures
Source: Celebrity Net Worth
Today, the movie star is estimated to have a net worth of $260 million.
- Paramount Pictures
Source: Celebrity Net Worth
Leo has a lot more than just award-winning acting on his agenda. He started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998 shortly after “Titanic.”
- Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images
Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
The foundation funds projects, awards grants, and supports different organizations all in the name of building “long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth’s inhabitants.”
- Stefanie Keenan/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
The mission includes a dedication to efforts that will build “climate resiliency,” support indigenous rights, spur grassroots environmentalism through media and technology, and so much more.
- Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images
Source: Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
In 2017, the environmental activist became an investor in plant-based meat company Beyond Meat.
- Leanna Garfield/Business Insider
Source: Beyond Meat, Fortune
The actor also put his money into real estate. In 1998, he purchased a Malibu home for $1.6 million. In 2017 he put it on the market for $10.95 million but then listed it as a rental.
- Google Maps
Source: Architectural Digest
After a trip to Belize in the mid-2000s, DiCaprio fell in love with the area. He told The New York Times that “it was like heaven on earth.”
- Google Maps
Source: The New York Times
He said he purchased an island off the coast for $1.75 million and started work on the eco-resort Blackadore Caye, a Restorative Island.
- Denniston International Architects & Planners Ltd.
Source: Business Insider, The New York Times
Celebrity Net Worth estimates the star’s entire real estate portfolio to be worth more than $100 million.
- Paramount
Source: Celebrity Net Worth
DiCaprio has many big-name films under his belt, but he’s still got many more to come including a Martin Scorsese-directed biopic about President Theodore Roosevelt.
- Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images
Source: IMDb