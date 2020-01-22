Lexus turned its GX luxury SUV into a camper van with a pop-up tent on the roof — see inside

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

Lexus has debuted the GX Overland Concept which has a pop-up tent on top of the vehicle.

The “quick deploying” tent includes a bed, awning, and shower area.

The off-roader concept vehicle is on display at Lexus’s exhibit at the Montréal International Auto Show ahead of the company’s 30th anniversary in the Canadian market.

The concept vehicle was built using most of the features of the 2020 GX 460 executive package, which is only available in Canada. However, the off-road package with similar features can be purchased in the US.

Both optimize the GX for off-roading by including options that steady the truck over rough terrains, cool the transmission, and adjust the engine and brakes according to the driving environment, to name a few.

The Overland Concept’s special feature, however, is the pop-up tent that turns the luxury SUV into a camper van.

The automaker calls the truck “beauty meets beast.”

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

“The Lexus GX Overland Concept pushes the limits of the idea and the emergence of luxurious camping,” the automaker wrote in a statement.”

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

The vehicle has a 4.6-liter V8 engine.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

It has a body-on-frame build, which means the body and frame are separate pieces.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

“This gives GX unparalleled strength while still providing the driver and guests with the [unparalleled] Lexus luxury experience,” the automaker wrote in a statement.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

Body-on-frame construction is often used for trucks because it gives the vehicle a taller ground clearance, which is better for off-roading.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

The concept vehicle has the same features as the 2020 GX 460 executive package, but with the addition of a “quick deploying” tent on the rooftop.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

The executive package includes entertainment for the rear seats…

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

…crawl control, which Lexus claims helps the car maintain a slower and more consistent pace while off-roading on difficult terrains…

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

…and a system that allows drivers to select different surfaces so the car can adjust its own engine and brakes…

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

…and a transmission fluid cooler, to name a few.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

The automaker claims this aids in “remote exploration” while still being comfortable.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

It also has special tires, wheels, and suspension to aid in that effort.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

There’s also under and side body armors, and a front winch bumper, which is useful if the vehicle gets stuck while off-roading.

caption Lexus GX Overland Concept. source Lexus

