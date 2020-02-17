Liam Payne to Perform at 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards

Laureus Awards Ceremony to be staged at Verti Music Hall in Berlin, on February 17

Landmark 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will celebrate a ‘Sport Unites Us’ theme

‘ I’ve personally experienced the positive impact sport can have so I’m a huge supporter of that’ says Liam Payne

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – February 17, 2020 – Former member of One Direction, British singer-songwriter and sports fan Liam Payne will perform at the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards, the premier global sports awards honouring the highest achieving sportsmen and women across all sports.









The acclaimed artist rose to fame through the television series X Factor, and was propelled to global success as part of boy band One Direction. Topping the charts around the world, One Direction won more than 200 Awards including six Billboard Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, seven American Music Awards and 28 Teen Choice Awards.





In 2016, Liam signed a recording contract and in May 2017 he released his debut single Strip That Down, which earnt him a double BRIT Award nomination. As well as his solo work, Liam has collaborated with music stars Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora. In December 2019, Liam released his debut album, LP1.





Liam is not only famed for his musical talents, he was also a talented athlete in his teenage years. Running for his local Wolverhampton & Bilston Athletics Club, he was ranked in the top three 1500m runners in the country in his age group for three years.





Liam said of his up-coming performance at the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards, “It is going to be a special evening of celebration in Berlin and I’m looking forward to playing my part on the night. From tennis to boxing, football to surfing, sport has always been a big part of my life. Much like music, it can give people hope and bring communities together. I’ve been inspired by the stories and achievements of this year’s nominees and I’ve heard about the brilliant work Laureus has done to help young people through sport. I’ve personally experienced the positive impact sport can have so I’m a huge supporter of that.





Along with his musical and sporting interests, Liam has also engaged in charitable activity, working with organisations such as UNICEF and Comic Relief.





The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will be hosted by acclaimed star of the big screen, actor, producer and avid sports fan, Hugh Grant. The Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement and the power of sport in transforming the lives of millions of young people around the world.





It was at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000 that Laureus Patron, Nelson Mandela, spoke the words which sparked the creation of the worldwide Sport for Good movement. 20 years on and Mandela’s words remain central to Laureus’ mission – ‘Sport has the power to change the world; to unite people in a way little else does’. From sports stars to sports fans and the young people in Laureus Sport for Good programmes around the world: Sport Unites Us.





