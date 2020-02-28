Life-Planning Platform ‘Up’ And iCompareLoan Partner To Make The Dream Of Home Ownership Easier To Achieve

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 February 2020 – Up (www.upplan.sg), the revolutionary life-planning solution, today announced that it has partnered iCompareLoan, the leading mortgage-comparison portal to provide better mortgage planning for home-owners and buyers. Beginning today, users will be able to access the mortgage tool on the Up platform.





The collaboration addresses a gap in the market. It provides users with the ability to make better, more well informed, decisions regarding their property loans- by adding the context of their broader financial plan, where investments, insurances, savings, future expenses and more are considered. Making it easier for users to plan and stay ‘on-track’ with their dream of owning a home. Currently, over 70% of Up users are home-owners.





Up users can take action on the plans they build in the platform by comparing mortgage options, and exploring saving opportunities through mortgage refinancing. They are able to see and understand the true short and long-term impact of refinancing; explore how best to reinvest the savings they gain; or build a plan for buying their first home or an additional property.





Laurent Bertrand, founder and CEO of BetterTradeOff, shares, “We developed Up to allow everyone, regardless of financial acumen or net worth, to have an easy-to-use, visual tool to make better financial decisions. With the incorporation of partners like iCompareLoan, we now also give people the means to act on these decisions in a way that’s seamless with the planning process. There are more partnerships to come, as we look to make Up a tool that people can use to plan and manage all aspects of life.”





Paul Ho, founder of iCompareLoan, shares, “We developed the Home Loan Report ™ to help our consultants serve clients in a more professional manner, by incorporating mandated rules and regulations into property financing calculations to make them more relevant and comprehensive. Ultimately, assuring people have the right information to make better decisions regarding their property financing. Our partnership with Up takes this further, by allowing people to assess their mortgage options within the context of their total financial plan, while providing Up users with critical mortgage planning and analysis tools.”





