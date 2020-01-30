Lil Nas X had the best response to a homophobic rant from rapper Pastor Troy

caption Lil Nas X has won two Grammys. Pastor Troy has won zero. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Prince Williams/WireImage

Rapper Pastor Troy went on a long homophobic rant against Lil Nas X on Instagram, a post which has since been deleted.

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay last year, shut the rapper down with a reply on Twitter: “damn I look good in that pic on god.”

The Grammy winner also defended his choice of outfits: “some people like it, some people don’t.”

Lil Nas X responded in the best way possible to a lengthy homophobic rant from rapper Pastor Troy.

In a tirade of abuse posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Pastor Troy wrote: “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” referencing Lil Nas X’s all-pink ensemble at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay last year, screenshotted the Instagram post, which has since been deleted, and tweeted it alongside a photo of himself at the Grammys. He shut down the homophobic rapper with a simple caption: “damn i look good in that pic on god.”

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

In the post, which was put up three hours before Lil Nas X responded, Troy said: “They love to push this s— on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F—– Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially.”

The rant continued:”Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T.,” and he ended it with the following hashtags: “#BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB and #Wontbeonmypagelong.”

Lil Nas X posted another tweet a few hours later mocking the hateful rapper, joking about the “mozzarella sticks” line in Troy’s original post.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

While Lil Nas X mostly drew support from his followers on Twitter, there were some who chose to criticise his all-pink outfit.

One Twitter user called @MrKlassic76 replied to the Grammy winner: “There is nothing wrong with you being gay it’s cool, just chill with these crazy ass outfits, your hurting yourself not helping yourself. Respect yourself bro.”

Lil Nas X responded to the tweet writing: “I have the upmost respect for myself. I wouldn’t do anything i wasn’t comfortable with.”

thank u but the way i dress isn’t for everyone. some people like it, some people don’t. i have the upmost respect for myself. i wouldn’t do anything i wasn’t comfortable with. — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

