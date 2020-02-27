Lily Collins wore a sequin romper with a plunging neckline to a Saint Laurent fashion show

caption Lily Collins attended the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday. source Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily Collins attended the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday wearing a low-cut sequin romper from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection.

The actress paired the YSL outfit with sheer black tights and $874 patent-leather pumps.

At the show, Collins was pictured sitting in the front row next to Kit Harington and Hailey Bieber.

Lily Collins‘ latest outfit is the definition of chic.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris wearing a sequin romper with a plunging neckline. She paired it with sheer black tights and $874 patent-leather pumps from the same designer.

The romper is from the brand’s Spring 2020 collection, so it’s not currently for sale, but the heels were available for pre-order at the time of writing.

caption Lily Collins wore a sequin romper to the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. source Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Collins kept it simple when it came to her accessories, wearing small hoop earrings, a yellow-gold Cartier Love Bracelet, dainty silver rings, and a YSL handbag.

caption Lily Collins didn’t wear a lot of accessories so that the focus would be on her daring romper. source Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Once inside, the 30-year-old star was photographed sitting in the front row next to Kit Harington and Hailey Bieber. The “Game of Thrones” star looked dapper in an all-black suit, while the model stunned in a minidress with a daring cutout.

caption Lily Collins, Kit Harington, and Hailey Bieber were sitting in the front row together at the Saint Laurent fashion show. source Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead of the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, Collins was photographed arriving at the Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Monday wearing an outfit that was very different from her daring look. She wore a camel coat, a Vivienne Westwood sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a Burberry backpack.