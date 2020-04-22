Lin-Manuel Miranda is selling $79 framed selfies on his website and is getting roasted for it: ‘like the prudest of OnlyFans’

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda at the premiere of FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.” source Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Broadway star and ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda runs a robust online store with endless Lin-Manuel merchandise, one Twitter user discovered.

Fans needing a quarantine pick-me-up can purchase framed photos of Miranda for $79.

The site also advertises Lin-Manuel Miranda-themed water bottles, phone holders, magnets, and posters, among other items.

The expensive offerings are becoming the subject of online ridicule.

Lin-Manuel Miranda fans seeking a little pick-me-up during quarantine are in luck – if they have at least $20 to spare, one Twitter user discovered.

Tee Rico by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the ‘Hamilton’ creator’s “official artist merchandise site,” according to its about page, is selling prints of Miranda’s photos – including some select selfies.

Fans can choose between a selfie of Lin-Manuel Miranda with a snowcone or a selfie of Lin-Manuel Miranda biting his lip, among others snapshots, to keep spirits up during quarantine.

While prints cost just $19, a framed photo of the Broadway star goes for $79.

caption A framed photo of the Broadway star will set you back $79. source Tee Rico by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Miranda fanatics can also purchase Lin-Manuel Miranda water bottles, pop socket phone holders, magnets.

The nearly $80 framed photos (and some of the other merchandise on the site) are inspiring ridicule online.

“Checking out the lin-manuel miranda web store which features thousands and thousands of lin-manuel miranda products. many of those products are framed photos of lin-manuel miranda,” Jack Wagner, host of the “Yeah, But Still” podcast tweeted to his 52,000 followers.

checking out the lin-manuel miranda web store which features thousands and thousands of lin-manuel miranda products. many of those products are framed photos of lin-manuel miranda pic.twitter.com/JoUfjKJKpC — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) April 22, 2020

The post immediately received several thousand likes.

Wagner added that “thank you” cards are also available on the site for those interested in “sending [their] loved one a printed out picture of lin-manuel miranda with no context what so ever.”

also variety of thank you cards. nothing says “thank you” like sending your loved one a printed out picture of lin-manuel miranda with no context what so ever pic.twitter.com/cFXZO20L9E — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) April 22, 2020

Another item available on the site, Wagner noted, is a poster in which Miranda sports a #YayHamlet baseball cap, in reference to an old tweet in which Miranda said a woman on the street congratulated him for writing “Hamlet.”

Twitter users quickly descended on the store’s offerings, with one quipping that “theater kids should never be allowed to get famous.”

“There’s no way this is an official store?? I’m stress sweating thinking about anyone approving this,” one commenter wrote.

“Anyone who has bought any of these should be under 24/7 FBI surveillance but especially the ‘Pillow’ and ‘Teen Lin’ ones,” another commenter said of the photos.

Another critic compared the site’s offerings to a prudish OnlyFans account.

