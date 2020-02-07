Lindsey Graham says God won’t ask him about Trump’s acquittal when he dies

caption Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. source REUTERS/Amanda Voisard

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” that he didn’t think he would be judged by God for voting to acquit President Donald Trump.

“When I go to meet God at the pearly gates, I don’t think he’s going to ask me, ‘Why didn’t you convict Trump?'” he said. “I may be wrong, but I don’t think that’s going to be at the top of the list.”

Voting to acquit Trump of impeachment charges was the “easiest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Graham said.

Graham called in to Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” to discuss the Senate vote that acquitted Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in his impeachment trial, and he discussed Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to break from the Republican Party to vote that Trump was guilty.

The senator from South Carolina said voting to acquit Trump was the “easiest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“All I can tell you is that God gave us free will and common sense – I used the common sense God gave me to understand this was a bunch of BS,” he said, adding that Democrats “hate Trump, they were going to impeach him the day he got elected, and if you can’t see through this, your religion is clouding your thinking here.”

Romney, who has faced backlash from the GOP over his impeachment vote, mentioned God in his decision to vote the president guilty of abuse of power.

“I am a profoundly religious person,” he said in a speech announcing his decision. “I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced.”

Graham criticized Romney’s statement and his comment that an “oath before God” led him to his decision.

“When I go to meet God at the pearly gates, I don’t think he’s going to ask me, ‘Why didn’t you convict Trump?'” Graham said. “I may be wrong, but I don’t think that’s going to be at the top of the list.”

Republicans have long used God and religion as a justification for their decisions. Rick Perry, then the secretary of energy, said last year that Trump was God’s “chosen one” to lead the United States, while Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas regularly mentions God in his political decisions.

Trump also directly addressed the issue of faith during a rambling speech Thursday on his acquittal.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know that that’s not so,” he said of Romney and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.