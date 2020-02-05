Meet Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn’s next CEO who was Jeff Weiner’s first hire back in 2009

source LinkedIn

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down after 11 years at the helm. He will be replaced by Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product.

Weiner says that Roslansky was his first hire, and was essential to LinkedIn’s success.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn since 2009, and oversaw the addition of influencers and other features on the site.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down, and will be replaced by senior vice president of product Ryan Roslansky. Roslansky will take over the role in June, when Weiner will become executive chairman.

Weiner has been discussing this shift since last summer, according to a blog he posted announcing the decision. Weiner and Roslansky have known each other since they met at Yahoo in 2001, and Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for 11 years.

Here’s what to know about LinkedIn’s new CEO.

Roslanksy grew up near Lake Tahoe, and went to tennis academy in Florida for high school

In college, Roslansky said that he and two friends started Housing Media, a website that “helped students find roommates and rentals,” after they were inspired by the trouble of moving out of the dorm and looking for a place to live.

As a sophomore, he dropped out of UC-Davis to work at the website fulltime.

Roslansky became CEO of the company and set up offices in California and Las Vegas. In 1999 he sold Housing Media to USHousing.com.

In 1999, Roslansky started a five-year stint at Yahoo, where he worked on classifieds and search. During his time there, Roslansky met future LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

After two years helping his parents run their business, Rolansky took a role as senior VP of product and content at Glam Media in 2007. Many years after he left, Glam rebranded as Mode Media and in 2016 became “one of the biggest implosions of the current tech boom and a reminder of how swiftly the good times can come to an end.”

In 2009, Roslansky left Glam for LinkedIn. Weiner wrote that Roslansky was his first hire when he joined LinkedIn.

He led LinkedIn’s move to content in 2012, with the introduction of the Influencer program and creation of sharing and publishing tools on the site.

Source: Forbes

In 2016, Roslansky became head of consumer product, overseeing product management, user experience, design, editorial, and more, according to his LinkedIn profile.

That same year, Microsoft bought LinkedIn for $26 billion.

On Wednesday, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner announced he was stepping down to become executive chairman, and Roslansky would take over as CEO. He will report directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, effective in June.

Roslansky is also an “investor and advisor” to companies including NerdWallet and Wealthfront, and a member of GoDaddy’s board of directors, according to his LinkedIn profile.

