Lionel Messi and Carli Lloyd headline list of 28 international soccer stars on new campaign to fight the coronavirus

caption Lloyd and Messi are joined by 26 other superstar footballers from around the world who are collaborating with FIFA and WHO on their “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign. source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Carli Lloyd, Lionel Messi, and 26 other superstar footballers from around the world have teamed up in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

FIFA and WHO launched the “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” joint campaign on Monday to help the international soccer community tackle COVID-19.

The 28 players involved in the initiative starred in an informational video educating viewers on how to protect their health in line with WHO guidance.

The five key steps outlined in the video include hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.

USWNT icon Carli Lloyd and six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi are teaming up in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the organizations announced a new joint effort “calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.” These steps include hand washing, coughing etiquette, not touching your face, physical distance and staying home if feeling unwell.

“We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, per a release. “FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first. I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further. Some of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game have put their names to the campaign and are united in their desire to pass the message to kick out COVID-19.”

Lloyd and Messi starred in an informational video released Monday to educate viewers on how to protect their health in line with WHO guidance. The video also features fellow international soccer stars like Spain’s Xavi Hernández, Brazil’s Alisson Becker, England’s Michael Owen, and more.

You can watch the full video – which will be published in 13 different languages and distributed worldwide – below:

In addition to collaborating with WHO on the “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” project, FIFA has also pledged $10 million in support of the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, per Monday’s release.