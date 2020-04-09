Lionel Messi’s much-rumored departure from Barcelona would be ‘no drama’ for Spanish football, and wouldn’t hurt La Liga financially, the league’s boss claimed

caption Lionel Messi and Javier Tebas. source Getty/LLuis Gene

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona would be “no drama” and that the Argentine’s departure wouldn’t financially impact the division.

Messi is in the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and has been linked with a move to Inter Milan next summer, according to Forbes.

“I would like Messi to stay here, but if he leaves it would not be a drama,” said Tebas, reports Sports Mail.

“‘It was said that without Cristiano Ronaldo the league would have lost money, and instead we have earned it, even in Portugal. Players help but are not essential to a championship.”

Messi’s contract with the Spanish champions expires in the summer of 2021 and the 32-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

According to Forbes, Serie A side Inter Milan are keen to pounce, with the club’s president saying a move for Messi is no longer a “forbidden dream.”

Tebas says he wants to see Messi stay in Spain, but insists that should he move to Italy, La Liga would not be negatively impacted.

“I do not think that the arrival of Messi can solve the problems of Serie A, which are linked to the bad relationship between debts, high and insufficient collections,” said Tebas, reports Sports Mail.

“Serie A’s figures are stressed, and these economic problems certainly are not solved by Leo Messi. I would like Messi to stay here, but if he leaves it would not be a drama.

