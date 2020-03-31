I spent $500 on lip filler and it was worth every cent. Here’s what it was like, and why I’ll do it again.

caption Time to pucker up. source Frank Olito/Insider

I got lip filler for the first time in February, and it cost me $500.

I was surprised to learn the experience was not as painful as I expected, but I found the procedure was more intensive than I thought it would be.

One month after getting my lips done, they are fuller, plumper, and the injection sites are completely healed.

I would personally recommend lip filler to anyone who has been considering it, and I will be going back again to get more filler when mine dissolves.

With the nonstop popularity of Kylie Jenner and her lip kits, it’s no wonder that lip filler has been on the rise.

According to Gabby Garritano, the founder and CEO of JECT, a New York-based practice specializing in injectable cosmetic treatments, cosmetic procedures in millennials have gone up 120% in the past five years, with lip injections being the No. 1 procedure performed.

After seeing it everywhere, the idea of lip filler intrigued me enough that I finally decided I needed to see what all the hype was about

I haven’t always been overly conscious of the size of my lips, but social media and Instagram models with plump pouts have definitely made me more aware.

Injectables aren’t for everyone, but personally I felt that getting lip filler would enhance the other features of my face. And while my lips weren’t non-existent, I still fully believed that I would feel better if they were just a little fuller.

Living in New York, there are countless places to get cosmetic work done. I researched and settled on JECT, which I originally found on Instagram.

The practice – which has three locations in New York: the West Village, Nolita, and Bridgehampton – says its mission is to be the “new face of cosmetic injectables” on its website.

Initially, the world of injectables felt very mysterious to me, but JECT’s social presence helped grow my confidence in the skill level at the company, and it allowed me to meet and feel connected with the team before even setting foot in the office.

caption JECT’s mission of “Medical Aesthetics Made Modern” was displayed in the office. source Elizabeth Morales/Insider

The practice was having a special event at its Nolita location the night I chose to go in February. At the event, specialists debunked myths about lip filler and offered clients a special rate of $500; the typical price for lip filler at JECT can range from $650 to $1,000.

Coming into this experience, my expectations were that I would feel like I was at a doctor’s office and that I wouldn’t truly understand what was happening. However, this was not the case.

As I walked in, I immediately felt welcome, greeted by women offering me food and drinks (again, they had a special event that night that they had catered).

caption The five different types of Juvéderm were being demonstrated at the event. source Elizabeth Morales/Insider

While filling out my paperwork, a representative from Juvéderm spoke to me about the different types of filler and what they are commonly used for.

I learned that harder filler like Voluma XC is used on the cheeks while the softer, more easily dissolved fillers like Ultra XC and Volbella XC are used on the lips. Juvéderm is a gel filler made from hyaluronic acid, which is meant to be hydrating and help retain water. Because hyaluronic acid is already naturally produced in your body, lip filler is not permanent and typically dissolves within six months to a year depending on how fast your metabolism is.

During my consultation with Gabby, who did my injection, we discussed what I wanted my lips to look like. I focused mostly on my top lip because it was thinner and tended to disappear when I smiled. The key words I kept using were “noticeable, but natural.”

I wanted people to know that I got my lips done, but I didn’t want them to look overly fake

Gabby then evaluated my face structure to come up with a plan for what lip shape would look best, while still taking into account what I’d asked for.

She told me that while a lot of clients want their top lip to be fuller, it’s important that she put filler in both the top and bottom lips to help balance and keep things proportional. She used Juvéderm Ultra XC which adds volume because I wanted my lips to look fuller and plumper. I was told Volbella XC helps more with getting rid of lines around your mouth and adds less volume to the lips themselves.

caption Gabby applied numbing cream to my lips before the procedure. source Frank Olito/Insider

I wasn’t given a test sample of the filler to see if I would have a reaction, and though I didn’t see the needle sterilized in front of me, Gabby brought this out from the back ready to go and both she and her assistant wore gloves for the procedure.

Finally, it was time to start the process. A numbing cream was applied to my lips and I was left to my thoughts for 20 minutes.

During this time you aren’t supposed to talk really, because the numbing cream can get in your mouth and numb your tongue, but that’s exactly what I did.

Around this point, reality set in and I realized I was about to have a needle put into my lips. My nervous energy made me talk a lot, which in turn made my tongue go numb and feel like it was taking up all the space in my mouth. This was not helpful in calming me down and eventually I walked around to try to get my mind off the procedure.

caption Gabby used a vibrator to distract me from the injection. source Frank Olito/Insider

Twenty minutes later, my lips were fully numb and I was able to speak again without my tongue feeling like a rock in my mouth. I went behind a curtain with Gabby and her assistant, Sophie Kokoska, as they prepped. One large deep breath later and the needle was inside my face.

When the needle went in, I felt a slight prick that was less intense than getting my ears pierced or a tattoo done. I felt the smallest amount of pressure once the needle was inside my lips.

I was surprised at how Gabby truly molded my lips with the needle. I imagined the procedure to be four insertions, two injections on the top and two on the bottom, but in actuality I lost count of how many times Gabby went into my lips to make sure they were the shape and volume we were trying to achieve.

To distract from the needle, she used a small vibrator on my face to give me something to focus on. Even with the level of care and precision Gabby used, the procedure only took 15 to 20 minutes.

caption Examining my lips after the procedure. source Frank Olito/Insider

I was sent on my way with an ice pack – and instructions to use it as much as I could over the next few days – and a warning to avoid alcohol, salty foods, and exercise for the next 24 hours

Immediately after, I still couldn’t feel my lips but they looked swollen and the area surrounding them was redder than usual. The train ride home was spent with the ice pack stuck to my lips.

Gabby told me that as soon as I woke up the next morning my lips would be the most swollen they would get. They definitely were swollen, there was already bruising, and they were very sore and tender when I touched them. This day was spent icing and repeatedly applying lip balm.

The intense level of swelling the morning after went away within a few hours, but my lips were swollen for 3 or 4 days before finally settling down

Truthfully, I liked the way they looked on the second day post-injection and have since gone back and gotten more filler put in my lips. I found the second time I got injected was less painful because I knew what to expect; if I had to measure it, the first time was probably a three or four out of ten on the pain scale, while the second time was more of a two. Since there was more product used, there was also more swelling of my lips on the second round, but because I was trying to achieve the “day two” look from the first round that was to be expected.

Once the swelling and bruising went down, while touching my lips with my fingers I can feel the filler inside, but there are no visible bumps.

caption The morning after, the soreness of the injections woke up me at 6:45 AM and the swelling was at its peak. source Elizabeth Morales/Insider

I’m about one month out from my first injection, and I have quickly gotten used to the feeling of my new lips

They aren’t overly dramatic, but are noticeable enough that when I smile my top lip doesn’t disappear and I can put more than a thin line of lipstick on.

Here’s how my lips looked before the first procedure, and two days after the first round.

caption Moments before injection versus two days after. source Elizabeth Morales/Insider

Overall, I love how my lips look and think that the benefits of filler outweigh the few days of discomfort and soreness after the procedure. I will definitely be going back to JECT to get more filler when mine dissolves.