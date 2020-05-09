Celebrities call late music legend Little Richard an inspiration in tributes to his memory

Little Richard has died at the age of 87 after battling bone cancer.

The music legend was born Richard Wayne Penniman and is remembered as a pioneer of rock and roll whose original style was revolutionary in the 1950s.

Stars across the entertainment community like Elton John, Brian Wilson, and Ava DuVernay have shared tributes to Little Richard.

Little Richard died at the age of 87 on Saturday after battling bone cancer, the Associated Press reported.

The iconic musician is considered a pioneer of modern rock and roll, as his performance style and hit song “Tutti Frutti” were revolutionary for the 1950s. Little Richard, who was born Richard Wayne Penniman, went on to produce other tracks like “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Lucille,” and “Keep A Knockin.'”

In honor of the music legend’s life, many celebrities, including Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, and Elton John, and prominent leaders like Michelle Obama took to social media to shared memories of Little Richard.

Elton John called Little Richard his most prominent musical, vocal, and visual influences.

Elton John shared a meaningful tribute message about Little Richard, who he called one of his most prominent inspirations.

“Without a doubt – musically, vocally and visually – he was my biggest influence. Seeing him live in my teens was the most exciting event in my life at that point,” Elton John wrote.

Mick Jagger wrote about how Little Richard also served as a major source of musical inspiration.

“He was the biggest inspiration of my early teens, and his music still has the same raw electric energy when you play it now as it did when it first shot through the music scene in the ’50s,” Mick Jagger wrote.

Carole King reminisced on the first time she saw Little Richard perform in 1957 in an excerpt from her memoir.

King shared a message on Twitter about her memory of seeing the music legend’s performance of “Tutti Frutti,” which she wrote about in her memoir “A Natural Woman.”

“It was a remarkable experience for this Jewish teenager to hear him sing nonsense syllables with the full capability of an astonishing vocal range that complemented the blazing rhythm coming out of his fingers,” King wrote.

Ava DuVernay recalled serving food to Little Richard while she waitressed at a restaurant in LA. She said that the musician would tip her a “crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with his friends.”

I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student. He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul. https://t.co/L0vo1tPdBv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 9, 2020

“I served soul food brunch to Little Richard every Sunday for a year while waitressing at Aunt Kizzy’s Back Porch in LA. I was a college student,” DuVernay wrote.

The filmmaker continued: “He tipped me a crisp $100 bill each week on a $75 breakfast with friends. This was 30 years ago. Helped me so much. God rest his soul.”

Ringo Starr shared an iconic photo of The Beetles with Little Richard.

A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love. ✌️????❤️????????????☮️ pic.twitter.com/VsRDLTVeeJ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

“A night to remember Little Richard,” Starr wrote.

Brian Wilson wrote that “Little Richard’s music will last forever.”

I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020

The former Beach Boys singer and co-founder shared a photo of young Little Richard. “He was such a great talent and will be missed,” Wilson wrote.

Demi Moore shared a photo of her wedding to Bruce Willis in the ’80s, where Little Richard was the officiant and is pictured.

Remembering #LittleRichard today… Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFU347Ogij — Demi Moore (@justdemi) May 9, 2020

Moore shared a photo from her wedding to Bruce Willis in 1987, which Little Richard officiated. She wrote that she was “thankful for the memories.”

The family of Tom Petty also shared a message honoring the music legend, who officiated the wedding of Petty and Dana York.

Little Richard is worshipped by anyone who loves rock and roll. He officiated Tom’s wedding to Dana York and having him there that day filled him and everyone in attendance with joy, awe and delight. He will be sorely missed by the music community. ♥️ to his family pic.twitter.com/tnCj0qRkpi — Tom Petty (@tompetty) May 9, 2020

The official Twitter account of Tom Petty, who died in 2017, posted a picture of Little Richard marrying Petty and Dana York.

“Having him there that day filled him and everyone in attendance with joy, awe and delight.“

Michelle Obama wrote about Little Richard’s “exuberance,” “creativity,” and “his refusal to be anything other than himself.”

With his exuberance, his creativity, and his refusal to be anything other than himself, Little Richard laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow. We are so lucky to have had him. Sending all my love to his family and friends today. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 9, 2020

The former first lady wrote that Little Richard “laid the foundation for generations of artists to follow.”

Bette Midler paid tribute to Little Richard, who she recalled meeting while filming the movie “Down and Out in Beverly Hills.”

#LittleRichard was a genius, pure and simple. He paved the way for (code for he was ripped off by)so many artists. Watch his YouTube performances to see what I mean. I met him on "Down and Out in Beverly Hills", in which he was hilarious. What a legacy. God bless you, Richard. https://t.co/Mz9UPzwYth — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 9, 2020

Bette Midler said that Little Richard was “a genius, pure and simple.”

Viola Davis also shared a message in remembrance of the rock and roll pioneer.

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

Davis wrote that the music legend’s “talent will reverberate forever.”