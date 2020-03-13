Here’s everything we know about the suspension of the English Premier League and its athletes who have the coronavirus

The English Premier League has been postponed until April 4.

Arsenal FC coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea FC player Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both squads are in self-isolation, as are a number of other Premier League clubs including Everton FC and Watford FC.

Follow all the live updates here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Friday March 13

10:40 a.m.: Premier League postponed until April 4.

“Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” a statement said.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.”

The English Football League and the WSL (FA Women’s Championship) have also been postponed.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

9:30 a.m.: Watford FC boss Nigel Pearson rebukes Boris Johnson.

Pearson confirmed he had cancelled training this week as a number of his players had felt unwell, before slamming Johnson’s lack of leadership during his public speech on Thursday.

Johnson said the UK government is “considering banning major public events, including sporting fixtures” but that it will “do the right thing at the right time.”

On Thursday, Pearson said in a press conference: “I don’t think we had any great leadership last night listening to the prime minister. I was totally underwhelmed by the lack of leadership and clear message in terms of what was said in that press conference.”

“I was totally underwhelmed by the lack of leadership from the Prime Minister” ????@WatfordFC boss Nigel Pearson slams Boris Johnson amid Coronavirus crisis ???? pic.twitter.com/YROK0rqtNe — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 13, 2020

He added: “We are trying to be proactive and hopefully the Premier League will make a strong decision based on what is good for everybody.”

9:20 a.m.: Everton FC players in self-isolation as a “precautionary measure.”

Everton said in a statement that a member of its first team squad had shown symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.”

“The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff.”

The club’s facilities, including Goodison Park and its retail store, have also been shut.

8:15 a.m.: Hudson-Odoi posts to Instagram: “I’ve recovered.”

The 19-year-old shared a short video in which he said: “Hi guys, as you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week, hope to see everybody soon and be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

00:54 a.m.: Chelsea FC said a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and says squad will now self-isolate.

Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening [Thursday],” the club said.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.”

Thursday March 12

11:30 p.m.: Brighton versus Arsenal called off.

“First and foremost our thoughts are with Mikel Arteta and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Brighton’s chief executive, Paul Barber, wrote on the club’s website.

“It’s absolutely essential the health and wellbeing of individuals takes priority and with that in mind Saturday’s match has been postponed.

“We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience but trust everyone will understand that we are all facing an unprecedented situation.”

10:45 p.m.: Premier League call emergency meeting.

“In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting on Friday morning regarding future fixtures,” an official statement said.

“The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.”

The meeting is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on March 13, according to the BBC’s Dan Roan.

Premier League emergency phone-conference at 10.30am

*Suspension of several weeks most likely, to take in international break.

*Abandonment unlikely at this stage.

* Hudson-Odoi & Arteta both test positive https://t.co/INjvLAuL9p — Dan Roan (@danroan) March 13, 2020

10:40 p.m.: Arsenal FC announce coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club also said its players and staff are now in self-isolation.

“Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening,” a club statement said. “Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.”

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

The club’s head of football, Raul Sanllehi, added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows. Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

Arteta said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

9:30 p.m.: “Games will go ahead as planned” says The Premier League.

Citing advice from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Premier League announced, according to The Independent: “Following the latest update the government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that the government is considering banning major events, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, the government, The FA, the EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.”

4:30 p.m.: Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City’s coach, calls for the Premier League to be postponed.

Speaking with the press, Rodgers said when asked about postponing the league, according to the Leicester Mercury: “Yes, there is absolutely no doubt [it should], from a logical perspective.”

He added: “But it does raise the question in terms of the public’s health and there is an ethical side to this as well. If you look at it, players could be going into games where they are unsure if their team-mates or the opposition, whether they are clear or infected with the virus.”

4 p.m.: Leicester City confirm three players in isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms.

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, three members of its first team squad have undertaken a period of self-isolation following recent medical advice,” said a club statement.

“The Club is in regular contact with the relevant players, whose symptoms remain mild and self-manageable.”

Leicester City Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, three members of its first team squad have undertaken a period of self-isolation following recent medical advice. — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 12, 2020

Wednesday March 11

9:15 a.m.: Premier League confirm Manchester City vs. Arsenal is to be postponed.

On February 27, Arsenal hosted Olympiakos at The Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League. The Greek club’s chairman, Evangelos Marinakis, shortly after tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening to give time to fully assess the situation,” a statement from the Premier League said.

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo is in self-quarantine in Portugal after his Juventus teammate tested positive for the coronavirus

The Premier League is not specifically ruling out canceling the rest of the season due to coronavirus: Here’s how that might play out

A Premier League match has been postponed because a chairman contracted the coronavirus

Italian soccer player celebrates a goal with a message for fans about coronavirus while playing in an empty stadium