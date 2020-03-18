Artists are playing live concerts from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak — here’s how to watch them

caption John Legend has helped launch a series of online concerts called “Together at Home.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Some artists are streaming private concerts online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Because of social distancing guidelines and bans on public gatherings, tours and festivals have been canceled en masse.

John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have helped launch a series of online concerts called “Together at Home,” which is supported by Global Citizen.

Other musicians like Pink, Keith Urban, and Diplo have also posted live performances on social media.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused mass cancellations of tours, concerts, and festivals. But some artists have remained determined to connect with fans through live music.

Musicians like Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Legend, Pink, Keith Urban, and Diplo have been livestreaming music and posting concert videos on social media. Below, Insider has compiled a running list of the performances you can watch online.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed on an Instagram livestream, supported by Global Citizen.

caption Coldplay released their eighth album “Everyday Life” in 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Citi

Chris Martin has helped launched “Together At Home,” an initiative supported by Global Citizen, which is billed as a series of online concerts in order to promote social distancing.

The Coldplay frontman played “a mini gig at home” during a 30-minute livestream on Tuesday. The video is now watchable in an Instagram post.

Legend also performed music on Instagram live as part of “Together at Home.”

caption John Legend will release his newest album in 2020. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Legend livestreamed for nearly a full hour on Tuesday, which is now watchable in an Instagram post. He covered songs like Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s in Need of Love Today” and performed his own hit “All of Me,” all while playing the piano. Legend even previewed a new song, titled “Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs,” from his forthcoming album.

The livestream also featured a cameo from Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, who sat on the piano in a towel and sipped from a wine glass.

Legend teased upcoming installments of “Together at Home” from Miguel and Charlie Puth. Teigen called for Ariana Grande to join in and perform online – which was captured by a tweet that Grande liked, indicating the possibility of her involvement in the future.

Pink posted a video of her “free concert slash piano lesson.”

caption Pink previously said she would take a break from music in 2020. source Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her playing guitar and singing “To Make You Feel My Love.”

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard will livestream performances from his home studio every day.

caption Death Cab for Cutie released their newest album “Thank You for Today” in 2018. source Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard announced on Tuesday that he’d be “playing songs everyday from my home studio” over the next few weeks. The indie rocker will stream the performances on YouTube and Facebook at 4 pm PST. Gibbard also teased the possibility of having “a guest or two stop by digitally.”

“I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too,” Gibbard wrote on Twitter. “And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated.”

“But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.”

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster will also perform live every day on Instagram.

caption David Foster and Katharine McPhee got married in 2019. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Katharine McPhee said on Tuesday that she and her husband, Grammy-winning composer David Foster, would livestream a joint performance on Instagram every day at 5:30 pm PT. She also encouraged fans to comment with song suggestions.

Keith Urban streamed a performance in his Nashville warehouse live on Instagram.

caption Keith Urban was meant to host the 55th ACM Awards, but the ceremony was postponed. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Keith Urban performed for 30 minutes in his Nashville warehouse and streamed it live on Instagram. The video, which features a cameo from Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman, is now watchable in an Instagram post.

“Even though we can’t be in front of all of you guys tonight, I want to be able to play some songs and bring some entertainment to wherever you guys are watching,” Urban said.

Hunter Hayes also streamed a performance from a Nashville warehouse.

caption Hunter Hayes released his fourth album “Wild Blue (Part I)” in 2019. source John Parra/Getty Images

Hunter Hayes also performed live from a warehouse in Nashville, which you can watch now on YouTube.

“Even at a time like this, music is a powerful healing agent,” Hayes said.

Diplo livestreamed two DJ sets on YouTube.

caption Diplo released an album with Labrinth and Sia in 2019. source Brian Stukes/Getty Images

On Friday, Diplo livestreamed an hour-long, low-key DJ set he dubbed “Corona Sabbath,” which is now available to watch on YouTube.

Two days later, he spun a more upbeat mix alongside a group of friends, including dancer (and Savage x Fenty fashion show choreographer) Parris Goebel. He dubbed the second livestream “A Very Lazer Sunday,” which is also available to watch on YouTube.

L Devine is performing live on a different platform every night from March 16-30.

caption L Devine released her second EP, “Peer Pressure,” in 2018. source Jo Hale/Redferns

L Devine was meant to go on a European tour with pop singer-songwriter Fletcher, but it was postponed. So, instead, the “Boring People” singer announced an online “URL tour,” a series of five shows that will be streamed live on a different platform each night this week: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

“I thought it would be cool to do something virtual that we can all be a part of,” she wrote on Twitter. “Hope to see you at a show lol.”

Nashville musicians have launched a series of online concerts called Virtual Festival.

caption Lindsay Lou released her fourth album “Southland” in 2018. source Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Nashville-based musicians Allen Thompson and Rodney McCarthy launched Virtual Festival, a series of performances from local artists that will be livestreamed each night.

“We are a group of Nashvillians ranging from musicians to publicists to medical sales professionals. The one thing that ties us all together is our love for music,” the official Facebook page reads. “Virtual Festival was founded in direct response to the closures of festivals, venues, and tours due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Virtual Festival seeks to offset the losses of the entertainment industry by offering streamed performances by bands across the country, with fans donating directly to musicians via PayPal and Venmo in lieu of ticket sales.”

Yungblud played a rock concert on YouTube, which featured cameos from Machine Gun Kelly and Bella Thorne.

caption Yungblud released his second EP “The Underrated Youth” in 2019. source Matt Jelonek/Wire Image

On Monday, Yungblud played an hour-long set on YouTube. The high-energy performance even featured a brief intermission with cameos from Machine Gun Kelly and Bella Thorne, whom he invited to play a drinking game.

“having the ability to connect with you ain’t gonna get taken away. f— that. i can’t wait to see you,” he previously tweeted. “tell ya fookin mates. CONCERT MONDAY 7AM PST.”

“i want the show to feel as real as possible,” the rocker added, encouraging fans to tweet pictures of their outfits and videos of themselves “moshin in your room.”

NPR’s “Live From Here” radio show launched a series of virtual concerts called “Live From Home.”

caption Chris Thile is best known for being a member of the Punch Brothers. source Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

NPR’s radio variety show “Live From Here,” hosted by musician Chris Thile, announced a series of virtual concerts on Sunday: “Ahoy! In the midst of these strange times, we’re starting the #LivefromHome stage, a digital space for us to keep making and experiencing art when we can’t be physically together.”

All performances will be available to watch onn YouTube. The first installment featured Thile covering Wilco’s “Radio Cure.” Artists are encouraged to post their own performances on social media using the #LiveFromHome hashtag.

Christine and the Queens will livestream performances every day on Instagram.

caption Christine and the Queens released her second album “Chris” in 2018. source Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Christine and the Queens will play music live on Instagram, around 6 pm EST every day.

“I’ll find a way to deal with the ENNUI,” she wrote on Monday, alongside a 14-minute performance. “Guests and weird concepts included.”

Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion festival will be livestreamed online for free.

caption The Luck Reunion festival typically takes place on Willie Nelson’s ranch in Luck, Texas. source Gary Miller/Getty Images

Luck Reunion 2020 will be the first major music festival to be fully livestreamed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers had previously announced the postponement of the annual country festival. But instead of rescheduling or simply canceling, performances will be broadcast for free online.

The five-hour event kicks off on Thursday at 6 pm CT. Fans can watch the festival on Luck Reunion’s website, Facebook, or on the streaming platform Twitch.

The lineup features sets filmed live by the artists themselves – many from living rooms, bedrooms, or home studios – and confirmed acts include Nelson, Margo Price, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Rolling Stone is launching an IGTV series titled “In My Room,” with self-filmed sets from artists released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

caption Brian Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

On Wednesday at 3 pm EST, Rolling Stone launched a new IGTV series titled “In My Room.” New episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the same time, featuring legacy artists as well as up-and-comers.

“The first episode kicks off with Brian Wilson singing his classic songs from his California home,” the announcement reads. “It will be an intimate, unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss.”