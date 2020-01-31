Since my partner and I moved in together, we can’t stop fighting and rarely have sex. What should I do?

caption “The currency of improving a relationship is sitting down and talking about it,” Lundquist said. source Crystal Cox/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

You need to confront your partner about the fights and try to discuss your differences of opinion in a calm and curious manner.

It’s essential that you really listen to what each other’s concerns are and work towards a negotiation together.

If every attempt to discuss it ends in a full-blown fight, it could be time to see a therapist. Moving out to get some space could also help.

I’m a 20-year-old woman and I moved in with my partner a year ago. He’s almost 10 years older than me.

Since shacking up, there have been a lot differences and difficulties to get along. We argue almost daily basis and rarely have intimacy. What should I do?

– Louisville

Dear Louisville,

When a relationship goes sour after a particular life change, it makes sense to assume the change itself is the root of the problem, like, in this case, shacking up with your partner.

In reality, it’s likely your bickering and lack of intimacy are byproducts of a deeper issue: lack of communication. Your move just made that problem more apparent.

Yes, it’s possible to work this out, particularly to get to the root of the arguments, but I won’t lie to you: it’s going to take a lot of work. And unless your partner wants to work on improving the relationship, too, you may not get very far.

You and your partner both agreed to move in together, which suggests to me that your partner is just as committed to you as you are to him. Of course, the only way to know for sure is to confront him about your fights and lack of intimacy, and clearly state you want to make a positive change.

Discuss problems when they arise, and don’t bring up every fight you’ve ever had

Matt Lundquist, a therapist and founder of Tribeca Therapy in Manhattan, says the key is to discuss issues when they arise, in a calm setting where both partners feel safe.

“I urge couples to schedule a meeting without devices and say, ‘I’m concerned about this. Can we talk about it?”’ before the problem becomes a regular trigger for arguing, Lundquist told me.

In your case, it seems these problems have festered for some time, but you can still implement Lundquist’s advice. You may feel uncomfortable approaching your partner at first, but the more you do it, the better you’ll get at open and effective communication, and the more your relationship can benefit.

Start by telling your partner you want to schedule a time to talk about some relationship concerns you’ve been having. I wouldn’t recommend laying every fight you’ve ever had on the table at once, but instead choose one or two topics that seem the most important to resolve, like if you have different views on how to spend and save money, or conflicting opinions on how often you need alone time to recharge.

Leave intimacy issues at the door. Couples naturally feel closer after resolving communication issues.

Lundquist suggested leaving intimacy issues out of your initial conversation, since resolving other relationship problems can often lead to feelings of closeness and better connection with your partner.

This probably goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: You and your partner should also abstain from alcohol during these intimate talks. Although a few drinks may make you feel more comfortable confronting your partner, doing so often leads to heated arguments when what your relationship really needs is an environment where you and your partner can be vulnerable with each other.

“The currency of improving a relationship is sitting down and talking about it,” Lundquist said, while arguing about differences in opinion is the exact opposite.

Don’t worry about the age gap, focus on your shared values

You mentioned your age difference as one of the defining features of your dynamic, which makes me think that gap is on your mind; that you see it as a source of your relationship problems.

Lundquist said that, although age gaps can certainly lead to value-based disagreements in relationships, people who are similar ages often have the same problems, whether it’s discrepancies about how money is spent or how often to spend time with family. What’s most important, then, is that you and your boo express your personal values, acknowledge any differences, and work together to compromise.

Before you delve into the topic you decide is most important to discuss, you should try to set ground rules with your partner, like giving each other time to finish your thoughts without interjecting and getting defensive. One exercise that could help is stating how a particular fight made you feel and why, and then having your partner repeat that back to you, and vice versa. This ensures that you’re both listening, rather than simply hearing what you want to hear.

If these techniques don’t work, you could see a therapist or move out

If you take matters into your own hands and find every discussion ends in a full-out fight, it could be time to see a therapist who can help you and your partner navigate these difficult situations.

Lastly, if you’re feeling desperate for a change, Lundquist said you should consider moving out to get some space and time to think. It’s quite possible you and your partner made a hasty decision to become roommates, but that’s OK. Recognizing what you both need to be more compassionate and understanding towards each other is different for every couple, and there’s no shame in admitting to a mistake.

When you have clarity about the cause of your disagreements, you’ll be much more equipped to repair your relationship in a way that works best for the two of you.

