Lizzo bought out an entire strip club to host a Grammys after-party but now it's causing backlash online

Libby Torres
Lizzo won several awards at the 2020 Grammys.

Lizzo won several awards at the 2020 Grammys.
“Juice” singer Lizzo celebrated the Grammys with an extravagant after-party at a strip club in Los Angeles on Sunday after the awards show was over.

After winning three awards during the ceremony, including best pop solo performance, Lizzo headed to the Crazy Girl Strip Club, which she apparently bought out for the entire evening.

During a conversation with “Old Town Road” singer and Grammy performer Lil Nas X, Lizzo revealed her party was going to last through the evening. “My party’s all night, I bought the strip club all night,” she told Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X wasn’t the only big name artist invited to Lizzo’s lavish after party – footage posted to Twitter shows “Don’t Start Now” singer Dua Lipa showering strippers with dollar bills while attending Lizzo’s party.

But the hashtag #dualipasioverparty soon began trending on Twitter after a few accounts called out Lipa for her actions at the club, which they felt weren’t appropriate or feminist. However, the majority of the tweets using the hashtag were, in fact, defending Lipa for her decision to attend Lizzo’s after-party.

Some even called out the double standard in the music industry.

Others just felt the whole thing was ridiculous, attributing the original criticisms of Lipa to “Russian bots” and calling out stans for being too sensitive.

Representatives for Lizzo and Lipa didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.