Lizzo is NAACP’s entertainer of the year and accepted her award in a custom patchwork-style dress

caption Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. source Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo was named entertainer of the year at 51st NAACP Image Awards held Saturday in Pasadena, California.

The “Truth Hurts” singer wore a custom gown designed by Mary Katrantzou, who also designed the optical illusion-inspired cape for Lizzo’s Time magazine cover.

The artistic gown had a patchwork design and was adorned with “Lizzo” in glittery black text.

Lizzo is no stranger to making red-carpet statements – from the now-iconic tiny Valentino handbag she wore to the American Music Awards to an angelic Versace gown she sported at the Grammys.

Most recently, the “Juice” singer was named entertainer of the year at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, held in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, and in true Lizzo fashion, she arrived in a showstopping gown.

caption Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards. source Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Lizzo’s patchwork-design gown was a custom piece from Mary Katrantzou, who also designed the black-and-white, $37,000, optical-illusion-esque cape Lizzo wore upside-down on the cover of “Time” in December 2019.

The singer’s colorful, shimmery dress featured a variety of patterns, including designs that appear to be reminiscent of elements from ancient civilization, which Katrantzou previously told Insider style reporter Celia Fernandez was an inspiration for previous designs.

caption Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards. source Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The rainbow-printed gown also featured a special, custom detail: Lizzo’s name in glittery black text on the side.

To accessorize, Lizzo wore a handbag made to look like a block of gold, as well as matching jewelry, both from designer Lynn Bann, according to the singer’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson. She also wore pointed-toe heels from Smash Shoes.

caption Lizzo accepts her award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards. source Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Lizzo’s acceptance speech garnered a standing ovation.

“I just want to shout out all the big black girls I bring on stage with me. I do that because I want them to know that they are the trophies,” Lizzo said.

“Since this is the final award of the night, I don’t even want to make it about me. Every last one of you, you are the award, we are so special, we are such a beautiful people. This is just a reminder of all the incredible things we can do,” she continued.

“Keep on being an award,” Lizzo added.

Representatives for Mary Katrantzou, Brett Alan Nelson, Lynn Bann, and Smash Shoes did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.