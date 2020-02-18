Lizzo showed up to a BBC performance wearing sunglasses with ‘That B—h’ written over the lenses in gold

Lizzo arrived for a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance wearing black sunglasses with her synonymous “That Bitch” slogan written across them.

The phrase is in reference to an opening line from her 2017 sleeper hit “Truth Hurts,” which gained global popularity in 2019.

Lizzo filed a trademark for the phrase “100% that bitch” in June 2019 for use on official merchandise as the tagline has become synonymous with the musician.

Lizzo, the queen of serving memorable fashion moments, arrived at the BBC Broadcasting House on Monday to record a Radio 1 Live Lounge session sporting a pair of black sunglasses with “That Bitch” written in gold across the futuristic lenses.

The slogan refers to an opening line from the Grammy-winner’s chart topping hit “Truth Hurts,” where she sings at the top of the track: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

“Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, but was a sleeper song until it blew up last year.

She was accused of plagiarism by songwriter Mina Lioness over the line as Lioness had tweeted in 2017: “I did a DNA test and found out I’m 100% that bitch.”

I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch. — mina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

This pushed Lizzo to explain in October 2019 that the line in question from her song was inspired by an internet meme rooted in Lioness’s original tweet, and she even ended up giving Lioness a songwriting credit on the track.

Also in October 2019, Lizzo filed a lawsuit against three songwriters who were staking a contribution claim to “Truth Hurts” after writing a song called “Heavenly” with Lizzo two years prior.

Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and another collaborator, Justin “Yves” Rothman, said a lyric from that tune appeared on “Truth Hurts.”

The singer denied the allegations, and the writers reportedly dropped their quest for a stake in the song last April.

