Lo & Sons’ cleverly designed work and travel bags are all on sale for 40% off right now — you may not be able to use them right now, but they’ll come in handy in the future

caption Lo & Sons bags have clever, thoughtful features, like this travel sleeve on the O.G. Overnight Bag. source Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons is a popular startup that makes smart, stylish work and travel bags.

We’ve tried quite a few styles from the brand and love the designs; while they look simple, they feature thoughtful compartments and innovative details.

Right now, Lo & Sons is offering 40% off sitewide. Plus, you’ll get an extra 15% off your order with the code “SUPPORTSMALLBUSINESS” at checkout.

We’re big fans of Lo & Sons‘ bags. If you are too, you should know that everything on the site is currently on sale.

If you’re not quite familiar, here’s what you need to know: The family-owned brand was born out of a problem that many of us face – finding a cute travel bag that’s actually functional and comfortable to carry. Helen Lo was struggling to figure out where to buy the perfect bag for her own travels when her sons suggested she design one herself. They quit their jobs and got on board to help their mom invent the ideal travel bag. Soon, Lo & Sons was born.

After lots of time spent researching commuter and traveler behavior, as well as rounds of prototypes, the first Lo & Sons bag was created. Now, the O.G. Overnight Bag is a bestseller, but the brand also offers a wide selection of bags for men and women. From crossbody bags to weekenders, everything from Lo & Sons is designed with a human-centered approach, focusing on how the product can best serve the needs of the people who use it. Its simple, sleek styles look good with everything and include thoughtful features like travel sleeves and hidden compartments that make it easy to stay organized and find what you need, when you need it.

caption The Catalina Deluxe is durable, comfortable to wear, and has enough space for a weekend’s worth of essentials. source Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons bags aren’t cheap, though. Given the attention to detail, research, and sustainable production that goes into each piece, the higher price tag is justified. Right now, you can get a great deal on any Lo & Sons bags. The brand is offering 40% off its entire site, including bestsellers like the O.G. Overnight Bag and The Catalina Deluxe. On top of the sitewide sale, Lo & Sons is taking an extra 15% off your order at checkout when you use the code “SUPPORTSMALLBUSINESS“.

While these days your commutes and travels may be on pause, a Lo & Sons bag will certainly serve you well when the time again comes for you to traverse through airports and spend mornings packed into a crowded subway car. Plus, your purchase helps support a small, family-owned business stay afloat in the meantime.