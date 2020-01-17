The Loews Regency New York hotel in Manhattan’s Upper East Side delivers on a classic hotel experience just steps from Central Park — here’s why I think it’s a great option for business travel and families

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Loews Regency New York is a posh five-star hotel in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It’s close to Central Park and Midtown, making it popular with business travelers, families, and couples looking for something grown-up and refined.

Rates start at $299 for spacious rooms and apartment-style suites with elegant, but traditional decor. It’s not as splashy as some hipper counterparts, but this luxury property delivers on a classic hotel experience.

I spent the night in a Manhattan Suite and was able to compare it to traditional standard rooms, entry-level suites, as well as designer residences, including one designed by Nate Berkus.

Timeless and elegant with decor that’s classy but very traditional, the Loews Regency New York Hotel in Manhattan’s Upper East Side is the Upper East Side in hotel form.

It’s not a hipster haven or a splashy show of contemporary design. And it’s not trying to be. It’s the kind of place UN dignitaries and corporate execs book for extended stays in apartment-style residences, and where families are able to spread out in a quieter area than Midtown. Or, I’m also told, it’s where Upper East Side couples stay while their apartment is being redecorated.

During my recent stay, the property was buzzing with guests, a rarity in New York in January, speaking to the strong popularity this hotel enjoys. But it is most certainly a hotel for grownups: the crowd I observed in the elevator or lobby was consistently an older one.

Of course, it’s not without hip factor. After all, fans of The Real Housewives of New York will surely recognize the hotel’s name – the lobby bar is nearly an ancillary character on the show.

While I didn’t spot a housewife during my stay, I did come to understand the broad appeal after spending the night in a Manhattan Suite and touring different entry-level rooms, plus top-tier offerings like an apartment-style suite designed by celebrity designer Nate Berkus.

With rates starting at $300, the five-star Loews Regency offers spacious rooms that are updated, functional, comfortable, and timeless – much like the Upper East Side itself.

caption The polished lobby is made up of marble and a minimal color palette. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Facing Park Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the Loews Regency feels like entering a posh UES apartment building, the kind of place you peer in while walking by and wonder who lives there.

Though once inside, the manicured lobby gives itself away as a high-end hotel. Marble floors, chrome accents, and tall columns flank a central check-in area, with the hotel bar on one side, and plush lounge seating on the other.

I arrived right at 4 p.m. check-in on a Friday afternoon and expected a wait, but despite a steady stream of people around me, the process was quick and I was off to my room in just a few minutes.

caption The Manhattan suite comes with a spacious living room, kitchenette, and two bathrooms. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was initially booked in an entry-level suite but was upgraded at check-in to a one-bedroom Manhattan Suite (likely as the hotel knew I was there to review the hotel) on the 20th floor, which was comped for review purposes.

When I entered the room I was first struck by the size: it was bigger than my own New York City apartment.

The living room was spacious with a marble work desk and counters, and seating in the same palette as the lobby with whites, greys, and pops of purple. Off of the living room was a bathroom (one of two) with a standard tub, kitchenette, two large closets, and a terrace.

The kitchenette was small and surprisingly lacked a coffee maker. This is likely because the hotel lobby serves complimentary coffee each morning in the bar area until 10 a.m., though when I came down at 11 a.m. to check out and wanted coffee, I was disappointed to have missed it, especially after I couldn’t make any in my room.

The room was generous and it was clear why this hotel is most often booked by business travelers on an extended stay as the room was well-poised for this use. But at a starting price of $659, it may not be accessible to all. Fortunately, standard rooms are nearly half the price. More on that in a minute.

caption The bedroom is comfortable and well-appointed. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bedroom was fully separated with a King-sized bed and similar decor that favored classic design over edgy. I noticed that the ceilings were fairly low, and the space reminded me of actual Upper East Side apartment buildings I’ve been in before.

I was initially concerned for potential noise, as Park Avenue is a busy thoroughfare, but my room overlooked quiet, residential 61st Street. My room, 2025, it turns out is an especially quiet one. I was told all rooms with ’25’ are the quietest, so if noise is an issue, request a room in this location. I didn’t hear traffic noise at all. The air conditioner was a little loud, but you can turn it off or use it for white noise like I did.

caption Bathrooms were recently remodeled with posh white marble. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Attached to the bedroom was a master bath with walk-in shower, recently updated with white marble and green accents. There was an almost invisible TV built into the mirror in both bathrooms. I can’t say I thought that was a useful or totally necessary feature, but if you love to watch TV while you get ready, you’ll appreciate it. Similarly, two bathrooms felt like a lot for two people. I could see this posing more use for families.

The towels were surprisingly rough, but the fleece-lined robes were so soft that I contemplated purchasing one.

Toiletries were by Julien Farel, a celebrity stylist who also operates the on-site salon and spa.

caption The highlight of a Manhattan Suite is the generous terrace. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The highlight of this room type, and the reason for the elevated price, is not only the space but the lengthy terrace. It’s another great feature and clear distinction from a more traditional room.

While the room was well-maintained, I did notice some furniture, especially in the hallways and guest room doors, have scuffs and show signs of wear and tear.

Overall I found this room type to be extremely comfortable and best suited to a large family or someone on an extended stay who wants the feel of an apartment, with the amenities of the hotel. Though with a starting price of $659, it is certainly not budget-friendly. The Grand Executive suite is very similar, but the entry price is only $10 cheaper and comes with less space and no terrace. The Manhattan Suite a better value for those that can afford the splurge, or have the expense account for it.

caption The entry-level Luxury King room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was able to compare my room to various other room types, starting with more standard offerings.

The Luxury King is the second tier above an entry-level Superior room, and was large at roughly 305 square feet. This room type starts at $359, as opposed to $300 for Superior rooms. The key difference is Superior rooms face inward, which means no view. They also don’t allow rollaway beds, while the Luxury King does, which is a good option for groups or families with children.

The next level up is the Park Avenue King, with 335 square feet and prime Park Avenue views. This room type felt generously-sized and can fit rollaway beds, and some bathrooms have extra space. It starts at $389 per night. Just ask for a high floor if you’re sensitive to traffic noise.

These rooms are quite similar to the Manhattan Suite, only lacking a living room, kitchenette, and second bathroom. Most people not traveling on a corporate account will find significant value here for the same five-star amenities, at nearly half the price of a suite.

caption Celebrity designer Nate Berkus curated the entire look of this suite. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Loews Regency is also home to many lavish residence-style suites.

The Bohemian Suite is one such sprawling apartment, with a marble kitchen, two living areas, and the only bathroom with a standalone, deep soaking tub. It’s much more stylish than many of the traditional rooms and starts at $869 per night.

The contemporary Pop Art Suite is also similarly well-designed and starts at $659 per night, the same price as the more conservative Manhattan Suite.

Starting at $869 per night, the Nate Berkus suite is the most design-forward room, which should come as no surprise given the celebrity designer it’s named for, who curated the whole look. He’s actually stayed in the room too, which includes a foyer, kitchen, and dining room, all in bold gem tone colors, with artwork Berkus handpicked.

caption The Julien Farel Salon offers a full menu of spa and salon services. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Julien Farel, the celebrity stylist whose products stock guest room bathrooms, also operates an on-site, full-service salon and spa, which was buzzing with activity when I passed by on a Friday evening.

There’s also a well-appointed gym filled with free weights and cardio machines, including two Peloton bikes. It’s quite large in comparison to most hotel gyms.

caption The buzzy bar and restaurant off the lobby attracts a loyal following. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The Regency Bar and Grill is an on-site draw for both guests and locals alike, who stop in for “Power Breakfast” in the morning and return for cocktails and American-inspired cuisines at dinner. For the latter, don’t miss the crab cakes.

The bar also serves complimentary coffee each morning until 10 a.m., and the hotel offers texting service for any room requests, which I thought was a great, easy way for fast service or answers to questions.

Located on Park Avenue in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Loews Regency offers a prime base to explore upper and Midtown Manhattan. It’s a quick walk to Central Park, Museum Mile, and 30 Rock.

Near the hotel, stop in for brunch or afternoon tea at Alice’s Tea Cup, pizza at Serafina, sweet treats at Sprinkles Cupcakes, or Daniel for fine upscale French fare. There’s also fine shopping nearby at iconic Bloomingdales or Sak’s Fifth Avenue.

Loews Regency New York has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor, and is rated number 50 out of 509 hotels.

Previous guests praise the exceptional service, rooms, and location. Writes one reviewer, “My experiences at the Loews have been exemplary. The front desk manager always makes the extra effort to make sure that I love my room. Everyone at the hotel makes me feel special and value my patronage. The rooms are beautiful, food is wonderful, service impeccable … I have stayed in most of the 5-star hotels on the upper east side, and the Loews has my loyalty.”

Negative feedback related to noise, long waits for room service, and those who experienced poor interactions with the front desk or felt the hotel was too expensive for the price. One past guest wrote, “Completely average and basic, not what I would expect for a hotel in this price range and class. Upon check-in there were no robes, slippers, or complimentary water (you have to ask for all those things, and in fact, I’ve had to call each day for water- most hotels would just take note of the same request multiple days in a row and provide it without having to ask). No coffee maker in room (such a basic amenity). Chipping paint all over the place.”

While I only received exemplary service, I too noted the chipping paint and was surprised there was no coffee maker in my room, especially since I had a kitchenette. I received water at turndown service, but otherwise, the minibar option was $10 for a bottle of water. I did, however, have robes in my room.

Who stays here: Business travelers, families, and older couples.

We like: The peaceful Upper East Side neighborhood that’s close to Midtown without all the noise and crowds, plus the grownup vibe that felt refined.

We love (don’t miss this feature): Roomy suites with plenty of space for a hotel room that feels very liveable, and apartment-like.

We think you should know: Minibar items are very expensive. If you have a kitchenette, you’re better off stocking it yourself. And while the hotel is well-appointed, and top-tier residence suites offer a more stylish stay, rooms still feel traditional and classic as opposed to hip and new.

We would do this differently next time: Some of the themed residences are the same price as a standard one-bedroom suite, such as the Pop Art Suite. I’d stay in this room next time for a more contemporary stay.

Loews Regency New York is a classic Upper East Side, five-star hotel with a devoted following for its high-class service, expansive rooms and suites, and chic atmosphere.

It has a distinctly older crowd, and is best suited to those visiting New York on business, or families and couples who want to be near Central Park and Midtown, but aren’t concerned about being somewhere “hip.”

Prices aren’t cheap, but entry-level rooms still feel luxe, and splurging on a suite yields more space than you’ll likely find at some other top-tier brands for the same price.