YouTube star Logan Paul and NFL player Antonio Brown are trading insults online and hinting at a possible boxing match

YouTube personality Logan Paul may have only fought one other YouTuber so far in his pursuit of a professional boxing career, but it appears he’s looking to raise the stakes by possibly taking on controversial football player Antonio Brown.

Although no punches have yet to be thrown, Paul and Brown traded figurative jabs late Monday night on Twitter. After Brown tweeted at Paul to “square up,” Paul responded an hour later with a comeback about Brown’s short stint with the NFL team the New England Patriots, who dropped him from their roster after just 13 days.

“I’d drop you faster than the patriots,” Paul tweeted back at Brown. The Twitter fight comes a week after Paul appeared on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio, where he called out Brown by name and said he wanted to “f–k (him) up.”

i’d drop you faster than the patriots https://t.co/Vv592JRkxk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 7, 2020

Rumors about the fight have already gained traction across the internet, which was just recently treated to rumors that Paul had appeared in a (likely fake) sex tape. Sports-betting platform Odds Shark has even released opening odds for a “potential match” between the two, which favor Paul to win.

Representatives for Brown and Paul did not respond to requests for comment.

In a high-profile celebrity boxing match in November, Paul fought fellow YouTuber KSI and lost. Paul, 24, recently told Business Insider about his plans to pursue a career as a professional boxer outside of creating YouTube videos. Despite his minimal experience and losing record, Paul has said he wants to fight again, and has challenged Conor McGregor to a fight on at least two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Brown finds himself without a job amid the NFL post-season playoffs. Brown, a celebrated receiver, saw his status in the NFL dwindle in 2019. Brown has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots released him just 13 days after signing a one-year deal. In those 13 days, reports emerged accusing Brown of raping his former fitness trainer and sending “intimidating” messages to a second accuser.

Just this week, Brown dropped an auto-tuned rap song and an accompanying music video, which has been met with negative feedback online.

Paul has also faced controversies and career setbacks in recent years. After staying scandal-free for the start of his career, Paul has made a series of missteps. In 2017, Paul released a video showing a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest,” a highly criticized incident that negatively impacted his fanbase and led many to question his judgment. He followed the scandal with a video showing him tasing dead rats, and has also made racist and homophobic remarks on Twitter and his podcast.

When Forbes released its list of the highest-paid YouTubers at the end of 2019, Paul and his brother, Jake, both failed to place on the list.